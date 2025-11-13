Sommet Education & Tanmeya Capital: Saudi-Swiss Partnership Launched to Build National Talent and Educational Ecosystem in Tourism, Hospitality, and Culinary Arts

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, a landmark Saudi-Swiss partnership was announced at the "TOURISE 2025" Summit in Riyadh to advance innovation, develop national talent, and build human capital in tourism, hospitality, and culinary arts, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

From Left to right: Mr. Ahmad Al Sakran, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Tanmeya Capital; Karine Hyon-Vintrou, École Ducasse Managing Director; Marie-Claude Mathieu, member of Sommet Education board and Group General Counsel; Mr. Mohamed Musaiqer, Chairman of the Board, Tanmeya Capital; Adrian Artimov, Chief Commercial Officer Sommet Education; Philippe Vignon, Glion Managing Director; Mr. Yassir Al-Sharif, Principal Supporter and Senior Advisor to the Tanmeya Hospitality & Tourism Fund From Left to right: Adrian Artimov, Chief Commercial Officer Sommet Education; Marie-Claude Mathieu, member of Sommet Education board and Group General Counsel; Ms. Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kingdom; Mr. Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism; Mr. Mohamed Musaiqer, Chairman of the Board, Tanmeya Capital; Mr. Yassir Al-Sharif, Principal Supporter and Senior Advisor to the Tanmeya Hospitality & Tourism Fund

The partnership brings together Tanmeya Capital, manager of the Tanmeya Hospitality & Tourism Fund (THTF - a SAR600 million investment vehicle, almost 140 million euros, dedicated to developing Saudi talent and infrastructure in the hospitality sector) and Sommet Education, parent company of world-leading institutions Les Roches, École Ducasse, and Glion Institute of Higher Education, under an exclusive 25-year agreement to establish and operate a comprehensive educational and training ecosystem within the Kingdom.

This initiative aims to equip Saudi and international talent with world-class skills, meeting the growing needs of Saudi Arabia's tourism and service industries. It will also create high-quality, sustainable employment opportunities and reinforce the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for hospitality and tourism education.

A memorandum of Understanding was signed during the Summit between Tanmeya Capital and Wadi Jeddah Company, the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University who will explore the establishment of a new Jeddah campus.

Mr. Mohamed Musaiqer , Chairman of Tanmeya Capital, said: "Human-capital development in hospitality and tourism is a key pillar of Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Programme. This partnership demonstrates how purposeful national and international collaborations can deliver lasting social and economic impact."

Marie-Claude Mathieu , Sommet Education Board Member and Group General Counsel, added: "Establishing our flagship campuses in Saudi Arabia is a testament to the shared vision we hold with our partners, nurturing talent and shaping the future of hospitality and service excellence."

This collaboration marks a milestone in Saudi Arabia's transformation toward a knowledge- and skills-based economy, integrating public and private sectors with global expertise to develop future-ready leaders for the Kingdom's thriving tourism and hospitality industries.

