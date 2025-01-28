UNVEILING MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS FOR 2025 WITH ORFALI BROS BISTRO SECURING THE NO.1 SPOT

Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai is named The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna , and The Best Restaurant in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening for the fourth edition of the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT), the event honoured the region's 50 best restaurants, with Orfali Bros Bistro crowned No.1 for the third consecutive year.

Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 unveiled with Orfali Bros Bistro reigning as the No.1 restaurant in the region

Founded in 2021 by Syrian-born brothers Mohammad, Wassim, and Omar Orfali, Orfali Bros Bistro seamlessly blends Aleppian heritage with Dubai's dynamic dining scene. Following its ranking on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list at No.46, this accolade cements the restaurant as a global culinary powerhouse.

Trèsind Studio in Dubai retains the No.2 spot and is followed by Dubai's Kinoya at No.3 and Khufu's in Cairo at No.4, which is also named The Best Restaurant in Egypt. The full 1-50 list is available here.

William Drew, Director of Content for MENA's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are delighted to recognise Orfali Bros Bistro again as the No.1 restaurant in the MENA region. Its enduring success is a testament to the talent and passion of the Orfali brothers, whose dedication has earned them a loyal following both locally and internationally. We are also excited to see restaurants from 11 cities represented on this year's list, showcasing the rich variety of cuisines across the region."

