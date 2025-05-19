Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market worth $1.59 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market is estimated to be USD 0.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The unmanned surface vehicles market is growing rapidly due to several major reasons. First, more companies and researchers need USVs to monitor water quality and map the ocean, which boosts demand in environmental and scientific fields. At the same time, defense agencies face more asymmetric threats and want stronger maritime security, so they are adding USVs to their surveillance and reconnaissance fleets. Finally, as offshore oil & gas firms increase their capital spending, they rely on USVs for inspection, monitoring, and support tasks. Together, these trends are driving rapid growth in the USVs market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220162588

Browse in-depth TOC on "Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market"

300 – Tables

80 – Figures

300 – Pages

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.82 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.59 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Type, System, Cruising Speed, Hull Type, Endurance, Size and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Risk of cybersecurity threats to autonomous systems Key Market Opportunities Rapid adoption of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) in defense operations Key Market Drivers High demand for water quality monitoring and ocean data mapping



Based on size, the small segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the unmanned surface vehicles market during the forecast period

Based on size, the small-size segment is growing the fastest in the unmanned surface vehicles market because it is more practical, affordable, and easy to use for many tasks. Small USVs are lightweight and flexible, which makes them perfect for jobs like port monitoring, water surveys, and underwater mine detection in shallow areas. They can be launched quickly without needing large ships or special equipment. Thanks to new technology, even small USVs can now carry advanced sensors and work on their own with minimal help. Due to lower operating and maintenance costs, they are gaining popularity among both government and private users. This is especially true in places that need better coastal security or want to do more research in oceans and rivers.

Based on cruising speed, the >30 knots segment is projected to lead the unmanned surface vehicles market

The >30 knots segment is the largest in the unmanned surface vehicles market because fast-moving vehicles are very useful for defense and emergency operations. These USVs help with tasks like patrolling, tracking suspicious activities, and detecting underwater mines. In situations where quick action is needed, high-speed USVs are the best option. They save time by reaching locations faster and can respond quickly to threats. That is why many governments, and naval forces choose them for security and military use. Their strong performance and fast response make this segment the most in-demand in the cruising speed category.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=220162588

North America will be the largest market in the unmanned surface vehicles market.

North America leads the unmanned surface vehicles industry because of strong defense spending, reliable manufacturers, and growing commercial use. In the US and Canada, military forces use USVs for surveillance, reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare, and mine detection, which drives steady investment in advanced technology. Major US companies have strong partnerships with naval and research organizations, helping them secure long-term contracts to supply intelligent USVs for environmental monitoring and scientific research. The commercial sector, especially the oil & gas industry, also uses USVs for offshore inspection and pipeline monitoring, showing how useful these vehicles are in harsh marine environments. North American USVs come with advanced sensors and communication systems that help businesses reduce risk and boost efficiency. Ongoing government and private funding drives innovation in autonomy, endurance, and payload capacity. North America continues to lead the global USV market due to robust defense support, strong industry partnerships, increasing commercial demand, and ongoing investment.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) , Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Textron Inc. (US), Exail Technologies (France), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), MARTAC (US), Thales (France), LIG Nex1 (South Korea), ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH (Germany), Saildrone, Inc. (US), Seafloor Systems, Inc (US), BAE Systems (UK), KONGSBERG (Norway), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) (India), and SEA-KIT International (UK) are the major key players in the unmanned surface vehicles companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=220162588

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Unmanned Systems Market by Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Marine Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle), Application (Defense, Government & Law Enforcement, Commercial, Consumer, Other), Mode of Operation, and Region -Global Forecast to 2030

Marine Vessels Market, By Ship Type (Destroyer, Frigate, Corvette, Patrol Vessels, Passenger Vessels, Container Vessels, Tanker), Tonnage (100 - 500 DWT, 500 - 5,000 DWT, 5,000 - 15,000 DWT, >15,000 DWT), Operation, and Region - Global Forecast To 2030

Green Methanol Ships Market by Ship Type (Cruise Ships, Container Vessels, Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Dry Cargo Ships, Tugs & Workboats), Type (Single Fuel, Dual Fuel), Sales Channel (Newly Built & Linefit, Retrofit) and Region - Global Forecast to 2035

Water Bus Market by Propulsion (Fully Electric, Fuel-Powered, Hybrid Electric), Capacity (<25 Pax, 26–50 Pax, 51-75 Pax), Operation (Intercity, Intra City), and Region Global Forecast to 2030

Electric Ship Market by Type (Fully electric, Hybrid), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense), Mode of Operation (Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous), End Use (Newbuild & Linefit, Retrofit), System, Power, Tonnage, Range and Region – Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/unmanned-surface-vehicle-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/unmanned-surface-vehicle.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg