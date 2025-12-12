Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market worth $8.72 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global UUV Market is projected to grow from USD 5.93 billion in 2025 to USD 8.72 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. In terms of volume (new deliveries), the market is projected to reach 33,603 units by 2030, rising from 19,092 units in 2024.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.93 billion

USD 5.93 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.72 billion

USD 8.72 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.0%

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Trends & Insights:

The unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the growing adoption of autonomous underwater systems for security, inspection, and environmental monitoring, supported by advancements in navigation, communication, and autonomy the across defense, energy, and research sectors.

By type, the autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (8.2%) during the forecast period.

By application, military & defense is projected to be the most dominant segment during the forecast period.

The European UUV market accounted for a 34.6% revenue share in 2024.

The global UUV market is driven by the increasing demand for autonomous and remotely operated systems that can operate in hazardous or hard-to-access underwater environments across defense, commercial, and research domains. Requirements for subsea surveillance, infrastructure inspection, and environmental assessment are expanding deployment. Advancements in navigation, endurance, and modular payload integration are enhancing platform performance, enabling longer missions and more reliable data collection. These factors are supporting wider adoption of UUVs as operators seek efficient and scalable subsea capabilities.

By type, the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The ROV segment is expected to maintain the largest share of the UUV market due to its operational flexibility and suitability for missions requiring real-time human supervision. Its widespread use in defense, offshore energy, and subsea infrastructure reflects its ability to operate at greater depths, manage heavier payloads, and execute high-risk inspection and intervention tasks without personnel exposure. Continued investment in deepwater exploration and subsea asset maintenance further consolidates its position as the leading segment.

By system, the propulsion & mobility segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The propulsion & mobility segment is expected to represent the largest share of systems in the UUV market because it defines the vehicle's operational range, endurance, and maneuverability, which are essential for mission planning. As underwater operations expand into deeper and more complex environments, operators are prioritizing technologies that improve energy efficiency, reliability, and navigation stability. This sustained focus on enhancing core movement and power capabilities positions the propulsion & mobility segment as the most critical system for defense, commercial, and research users.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is positioned to record the highest growth in the UUV industry, supported by increasing adoption of autonomous systems across defense, commercial, and research activities. Defense modernization programs in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are accelerating procurement of UUVs for surveillance, mine countermeasures, and underwater reconnaissance. Concurrently, growth in offshore wind, subsea construction, and pipeline inspection is strengthening demand for vehicles with extended endurance and high operational precision. The region is also advancing large-scale initiatives in ocean research, climate assessment, and environmental monitoring, which is prompting the wider use of UUV platforms among academic and scientific institutions. These combined priorities make the Asia Pacific the most significant growth driver for UUV deployment during the forecast period.

Kongsberg, Saab AB, BAE Systems, Exail Technologies, and Saipem S.p.A are the key players in the UUV companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions, including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the world.

