University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Enters Research Collaboration With Leo Cancer Care to Investigate Upright Radiotherapy

MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Network Health (UHN) , the largest integrated cancer research, teaching and treatment center in Canada, recently ranked as the #1 specialized hospital in Canada and #10 in the world for oncology by Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 has announced a new research collaboration with Leo Cancer Care, a medical device company developing upright radiation therapy technology.

This collaboration will investigate the clinical application of upright positioning for patients receiving radiation treatment.

Upright radiotherapy is gaining renewed global attention for its potential to make advanced treatments such as proton therapy more accessible. By positioning the patient upright and rotating them in front of a fixed beam, rather than rotating a large, costly gantry, the approach has the potential to significantly reduce complexity and cost. Early research and patient feedback also suggest that upright treatment may offer a more comfortable and connected experience.

Dr Niek Schreuder, Chief Scientific Officer at Leo Cancer Care, added: "It's inspiring to see forward-thinking centres like Princess Margaret taking the lead in investigating new upright positioning solutions to make this vital care more accessible for the people who need it most."

Leo Cancer Care and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre will work together to demonstrate how upright positioning with appropriate immobilization can improve patient comfort while maintaining treatment accuracy.

Dr Yat Tsang, Director of Radiation Therapy at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, made these comments on this partnership: "Our Radiation Medicine Program at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is guided by a vision of delivering precision radiation medicine, providing truly personalized care, and making a lasting global impact. Teaming up with Leo Cancer Care to explore upright radiotherapy exemplifies our commitment to innovation and advancing the standard of patient experience. Through this collaboration, we aim to evaluate how this cutting-edge technology can improve comfort, expand access, and elevate treatment outcomes for patients in Canada and worldwide."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740062/5533947/Leo_Cancer_Care_Logo.jpg