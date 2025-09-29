IHH Healthcare Expands Collaboration with Leo Cancer Care to Advance Upright Cancer Therapies in Asia

MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 29. 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Cancer Care today confirmed an expansion of its collaboration with IHH Healthcare to bring upright radiotherapy solutions to its hospital network. Building on IHH's 2024 entry into the Upright Photon Alliance, the group is looking to introduce Leo Cancer Care's newly launched upright linear accelerators (linacs), Grace™, across its hospitals to provide the potential benefits of upright photon therapy to its patients. Following the initial partnership with Leo Cancer Care, IHH has also become an equity investor in Leo Cancer Care, further demonstrating its commitment to advancing the technology and reflecting its belief in the long-term benefits of the upright solutions.

IHH is now extending the collaboration into the proton therapy space, pursuing the potential of Leo Cancer Care's compact Marie® upright proton solution to make this advanced treatment more accessible and cost-effective. This expanded partnership reflects IHH's aspiration to deliver Care. For Good. through meaningful innovation to catalyse next-level care for patients and the community.

Proton therapy has long been recognised for its precision in targeting tumours, but adoption has been limited by the size, cost, and infrastructure demands of conventional systems. By rotating the patient rather than the beam, Leo Cancer Care's upright approach dramatically reduces system size and cost, creating a future where proton therapy is within reach for more patients.

Through this expansion, IHH is leading the way in Asia by moving towards both upright photon and proton therapy solutions.

Elizabeth Han, Group Head of Innovation and Transformation at IHH Healthcare, said: "At IHH, we see technology and innovation as powerful enablers of better patient outcomes and experience. Through the Upright Photon Alliance, we are reshaping cancer care and the future of radiation therapy."

Stephen Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Leo Cancer Care, commented: "IHH's interest in Upright Radiotherapy reflects the promise of our simplified and innovative approach. Instead of making radiotherapy more complicated and expensive, we are addressing the evolving healthcare needs of tomorrow."

Please note: The Leo Cancer Care Grace solution is not yet commercially available and is presented for research purposes only.

About IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court.

Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care.

In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network. www.ihhhealthcare.com