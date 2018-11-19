Universal Music Group's Bravado Acquires Merchandise And Branding Company Epic Rights

Epic Rights works with a diverse group of iconic artists, including KISS, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Eric Clapton, Kevin Hart, 21 Savage, Madonna, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Sting, David Bowie, Lionel Richie, Hollywood Vampires, Britney Spears, *NSYNC, Zac Brown Band, ZZ Top, Marc Anthony, the Woodstock festival, and CBGB, among others. As part of the agreement, Epic Rights' CEO and founder Dell Furano, along with his team, will continue to build merchandising opportunities for their celebrated roster of artists.

In making the announcement, Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, said, "As the industry's preeminent brand management company, we are constantly looking for ways to evolve our company while providing fans around the world with an ever-growing array of products and experiences. I'm excited to work with Dell, a true icon in our industry, and expand the Bravado portfolio."

"I have great respect for Mat and his teams at Bravado and Universal Music -- they have taken product development, marketing and global distribution to an entirely new level," said Furano. "I'm very proud of all that we've achieved at Epic Rights, and look forward to expanding Epic's roster and artist services in this next chapter."

About Epic Rights

Epic Rights is the industry's premier boutique music artist services company representing top entertainment brands. Epic Rights provides a broad scope of services, including retail branding and licensing, VIP ticketing/fan experiences, artist's official websites and online merch shops, official fan communities, concert merchandising, and trademark development. Epic Rights was founded by Dell Furano, a pioneer in the industry. In the 1970s, Furano co-founded Winterland Productions – one of the earliest music merchandising companies – with legendary concert promoter Bill Graham. Subsequently, Furano served as founding CEO of Sony Signatures – Sony's merchandising, licensing and consumer products division. After Live Nation acquired Signatures in 2008, Furano became CEO of Live Nation Merchandise before founding Epic Rights in 2014. Epic Rights is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit: www.epicrights.com.

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences. For more information: http://www.bravado.com

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.

