BRUCE RESNIKOFF PROMOTED TO CHAIRMAN, UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES

JAMIE KRENTS NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO, UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, announced today that Bruce Resnikoff, President and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of UMG, has been promoted to UMe's Chairman. At the same time, Jamie Krents has been promoted to President and CEO of UMe, in addition to his current role as President and CEO of UMG's Verve Label Group.

Through more than 40 years of excellence at UMG, Resnikoff is widely considered the architect of global recorded music catalog marketing. As part of his new position, he will focus on expanding UMe's activities including estate management, as well as acquiring name and likeness, recorded music, and audiovisual rights of artists and catalogs. He will also continue to work with and advise UMG artists with whom he has deep and long term relationships at UMe.

At Verve, Krents has signed award-winning talent while creating groundbreaking, holistic campaigns across new releases and catalog. In Krents' new role at UMe, he will accelerate the development of progressive campaigns using the latest advances in digital and direct-to-fan marketing, further amplifying UMG's legendary artists and the renowned recordings in its catalog.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of UMG said, "Bruce is a brilliant executive who defined the modern catalog business, always evolving new ways of championing iconic recordings and the world's most influential artists. He established UMe and built it into the industry's most successful catalog division, so I'm delighted he's taking on this new role to help us expand into exciting new areas. Bruce and Jamie already share a strong partnership, and Jamie's inventiveness and artist-first approach make him an ideal leader to further strengthen UMe."

Resnikoff said, "UMe carries the responsibility of amplifying great artists, their culture-shaping stories, and a catalog of classic albums. I'm excited to continue pushing UMe forward, working alongside Jamie to develop fresh ways to grow our artists' careers, fanbases, and legacies."

Krents said, "Both UMe and Verve share a deep commitment to artistry and originality. I'm honored to take on this expanded role, working with Bruce and building on his leadership and vision, as we continue to invest in timeless talent, and develop new initiatives to help our artists deliver lasting cultural and commercial impact."

Bruce Resnikoff

Resnikoff founded UMe in 1998, after the merger of PolyGram and Universal, creating a paradigm for the catalog business that has now been adopted by the entire industry. Resnikoﬀ started at the company in 1983, joining MCA Records in Business and Legal Aﬀairs. Three years later, he was named Director of MCA Music Entertainment Group's Special Markets and Products Division. He then held increasingly senior positions, before being appointed Executive Vice President in 1995. The following year, the Music Entertainment Group became Universal Music Group and Resnikoﬀ founded Hip-O Records, a label primarily focused on reissues and compilations. Resnikoﬀ then launched Universal Music Enterprises and was named its President in December 1998. In addition, he served as President & CEO of Verve Records from 2008 until 2011.

Resnikoff is also responsible for establishing UMG's recent entry into the Estate Management business. He has been a producer or executive producer on documentaries about John Coltrane, James Brown, Donna Summer and A&M Records, among others. This week, he was announced as a co-Producer on a new CNN Original Series, giving fans an unprecedented look into Universal Music Group's vaults, led by Fred Armisen. Resnikoff is one of the lead producers for the live theatrical production Sinatra, The Musical, which will be premiering in London's West End in June. He also serves on the Boards of non-profit groups, including the Rhythm & Blues Foundation, The Motown Museum National Legacy Council, the Rising Star Music Fund and the City of Hope's Music, Film & Entertainment Industry Group.

Jamie Krents

Krents has served his entire executive career at UMG. A professional bassist, he started at Verve as a temp between tours in 1998, and eventually worked his way up to President and CEO of Verve Label Group in 2024. In that role, Krents spearheads strategy across a group of storied labels including Impulse! Records, Verve Records, Verve Forecast, Decca Records US and label partners Decca Classics, Deutsche Grammophon, Hyperion and ECM.

Under his leadership, Verve saw historic GRAMMY® wins for Jon Batiste (5x winner at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards including Album of the Year), Samara Joy's Best New Artist win at the 2023 Awards, and most recently the label group celebrated six wins across multiple genres at the 68th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. Krents has also played a crucial role in shaping the unique and diverse artist roster Verve has today; partnering with Samara Joy, Arooj Aftab, Kurt Vile, Jon Batiste, Max Richter, Diana Krall, Brian Eno, Blake Mills, and many more. Krents also works closely across the legacies of artists from John Coltrane and Louis Armstrong to Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone. 2026 also marks the 70th Anniversary of the founding of Verve Records, with Krents overseeing a year-long celebration of the storied label, with an exclusive slate of music releases, reissues, merchandise, live events, and partnerships throughout the year.

Click HERE for Executive images/Logo.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audio-visual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876212/UMe_Logo.jpg