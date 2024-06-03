UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP FORMS GLOBAL IMPACT TEAM

Susan Mazo named EVP, Chief Impact Officer

Dylan Siegler to join UMG as SVP, Head of Sustainability

Inside Projects, firm founded by Kristin Jones and Arielle Vavasseur, names UMG exclusive music industry partner

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's leading music entertainment company, today announced the formation of the UMG Global Impact Team that will enact and amplify the company's vision for positive change through community engagement, environmental sustainability, events and special projects.

Universal Music Group Global Impact Team. Top L-R - Susan Mazo, Dylan Siegler, Kristin Jones, Arielle Vavasseur / Bottom L-R - Dr. Menna Demessie, Markie Ruzzo, Sharlotte Ritchie. Image Courtesy: UMG. UMG

In making the announcement, Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group said, "The formation of the Global Impact Team reflects our commitment not only to accelerating our work in these critical areas but to do so in a way that leverages the experience and talent of these exceptional individuals to drive positive impact across our company, our industry and in the communities in which we serve. With this new structure we are ensuring that these functions are not siloed, but rather positioned to meaningfully influence all aspects of our global strategy."

In addition to the new structure, the company announced the Team's leadership, including:

Susan Mazo , UMG's EVP of Social Responsibility, Events and Special Projects, has been promoted to EVP, Chief Impact Officer. Mazo, who brings nearly 30 years of industry experience, joined UMG in 2014 and has been a leader in the fields of sustainability, charitable giving, and community engagement. She serves as the founding Chair of UMG's All Together Now Foundation and the co-creator of the Amplifier Award recognizing artists for their commitment to creating positive change through their music and reach. In addition, she has developed numerous initiatives in the fields of artist healthcare, mental health and the unhoused.

, a strategy and marketing agency that specializes in social impact, will make UMG its exclusive partner within the music industry, advising the Global Impact Team and the company across communications, public policy, artist and shareholder relations. Founded by and , Inside Projects' past and present clients include Higher Ground Productions, Netflix and Spotify, among others. Dr. Menna Demessie , SVP and Executive Director, Task Force for Meaningful Change and former SVP of Policy and the Leadership Institute of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, will also serve as a member of the Global Impact Team leadership, as will

Mazo said, "I'm honored to take on this new role and work alongside such an incredible team who have all been leaders in their respective fields. Through our work we've demonstrated that sustainability, community engagement and corporate social impact go hand-in-hand with delivering positive results for our employees, artists and shareholders. With this next evolution of our team and structure, and with Sir Lucian's constant encouragement and focus, I'm excited to create and implement a new approach that unites all of the efforts in a way that will amplify UMG's global impact and brand resonance given our unique position to enact positive change."

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

