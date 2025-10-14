Univar Solutions Opens Food and Beverage Development Kitchen at Essen Solution Center to Drive Innovation

"Supporting food and beverage manufacturers of all sizes, our new test kitchen is a space where science, creativity, and industry expertise interconnect," said Rob Whitney, vice president of marketing and innovation for Univar Solutions. "Led by a team of food and beverage technical experts, we work alongside our customers to develop ingredient solutions that are practical and meet the needs of today's consumers. Whether your formulation goals are achieving delicious plant-based or clean label food products, developing your next functional beverage, fortifying recipes with fiber or protein, or focusing on sugar or fat reduction, we are pushing the boundaries of food research and development – one project at a time."

Germany's central location makes it a desirable hub for logistics and distribution across Europe, which is ideal for scaling food businesses. With access to a global distribution network, deep market insights, and strong supplier relationships, Foodology by Univar Solutions empowers food and beverage manufacturers to accelerate their growth. Covering more than 120 square meters (1,292 square feet), the food kitchen includes a fully equipped bakery, showroom, workshop area, and dedicated R&D lab space to formulate for bakery, dairy, prepared foods, confectionery, plant-based protein, meat applications, and more.

"We are thrilled to offer this new food kitchen within our Essen Solution Center to support the thriving food and beverage sector as well as the active ingredient applications and trends we are seeing in the industry," said Aaron Lee, global vice president of Health & Nutrition for Univar Solutions. "There is much opportunity for innovation now in the European market as the consumer demand for clean label products, plant-based proteins and alternatives, and sustainable and upcycled food products is on the rise. Customers are looking for value-added applications. While focused on the immediate needs of consumers and the long-term needs of the planet, ultimately this food development kitchen will help us create groundbreaking products that are not only delicious, but also healthy, nutritious, and sustainable."

Learn how Foodology by Univar Solutions is helping keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352471/Univar_Solutions_LLC_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790182/Univar_Solutions_I_S_Horizontal.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790183/univar_solutions_image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790184/univar_solutions_image_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849434/Foodology_Logo.jpg