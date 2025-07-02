Univar Solutions Names Robert Craycraft as Chief Executive Officer of its Chemical Distribution & Services Division

Craycraft brings to Univar Solutions more than 30 years of industry experience, having held executive level roles at several chemical distribution and services companies. He has demonstrated a strong track record of business building throughout his career, leading both organic and M&A growth initiatives, enhancing operational efficiencies through structural reorganizations, and facilitating new market expansion opportunities to drive growth.

"I'm pleased to welcome Bob to the Univar Solutions team," said David Jukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to lead across indirect, digital, and field sales channels whilst building robust salesforce management practices will be very important as we pursue new growth opportunities and strengthen existing relationships."

Prior to his appointment at Univar Solutions, Craycraft most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Group. Earlier experience includes CEO and Director positions at BearCom, BakerCorp, and Safety-Kleen, all private equity-backed companies. Craycraft started his career at Ashland and spent 18 years leading multiple businesses within Valvoline. Craycraft grew up in Ashland, KY, and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Vanderbilt University. He will be headquartered in the Downers Grove, Illinois office.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Univar Solutions Chemical Distribution & Services division

At Univar Solutions, our Chemical Distribution & Services division is focused on Reliability that Delivers. This means more than on-time shipments—it is a commitment to safety that leads the way, service that goes the distance, and expertise that moves customers and suppliers forward. With industry leading safety standards, a best-in-class on-time delivery rate, and over a century of knowledge engineered for impact, Univar Solutions offers a level of collaboration and predictability through chemistry that Grows, Flows, and Knows the application. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

