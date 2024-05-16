Unitree Robotics issues G1 Humanoid agent AI avatar

HANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, Unitree Robotics introduced its latest masterpiece -- Unitree G1 Humanoid agent, AI avatar! It immediately caused a sensation in the global AI and robotics fields.

Unitree G1 Humanoid agent | AI avatar | Force control of dexterous hands, manipulation of all things

The robot is about 127 centimeters tall and weighs about 35 kilograms. It has flexibility beyond ordinary people and unlocks unlimited movement potential. The walking speed of G1 is about 2m/s. It has a large joint movement space, with 23-43 joints, and the maximum joint torque can reach 120N.m. It can perform high-load dynamic movements, such as dynamic stand-up, seat folding, dance stick, etc. At the same time, G1 is based on deep reinforcement learning and simulation training, and uses the accelerated development of AI to continuously upgrade and evolve.

G1 can be equipped with the optional Dex3-1 force-controlled dexterous hand. Through force-position hybrid control, G1 can simulate the precise operation ability of the human hand and accurately control various objects. Whether it is smashing walnuts, carrying heavy objects, or picking up fragile objects such as eggs, the G1 can demonstrate extremely high accuracy and stability. What's more worth mentioning is that the G1 robot can also easily handle delicate operations such as opening soda bottles and welding. These tasks that were considered difficult for machines in the past have now become a piece of cake under the dexterous control of the G1.

The G1 is equipped with Intel RealSense D435 and LIVOX-MID360 3D lidar, which can achieve 360° detection and perception. These sensors provide a powerful perception hardware foundation, allowing G1 to better understand the surrounding environment. In addition, the G1 power supply module supports two hours of battery life and quick disassembly.

There are two versions of the G1 humanoid robot released this time, namely G1 and G1 EDU. The price of G1 is $16k. As an advanced version, G1 EDU provides a combination of different module solutions, and the price is customized according to different customer needs. Compared with G1, G1 EDU supports Dex3-1 force-controlled dexterous hand installation, optional tactile sensor arrays, greater knee joint torque and arm load, and optional NVIDIA Jetson Orin high computing power module to support secondary development.

Unitree also released the robot world model, providing a co-creation platform: UnifoLM (Unitree Robot Unified Large Model), allowing everyone to jointly create a new era of intelligent agents and explore unlimited innovation possibilities.

