Clarification Regarding Unitree's 2025 Sales Data

Unitree Robotics

26 Jan, 2026, 12:24 GMT

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitree Robotics, a global leader in general-purpose robotics development, issued an official clarification regarding its 2025 sales and shipment figures on January 22, 2026, in response to misinformation circulating online.

The company's full statement is as follows:

1. Over the past month, many pieces of misinformation regarding our company's 2025 shipment volume have been circulating online. Unitree has never previously disclosed any sales data of 2025 externally. We appreciate everyone's attention.

2. In 2025, Unitree's actual shipment volume of humanoid robots exceeded 5,500 units (referring to the quantity actually sold and delivered to end customers, not order volume; the order volume is higher). The total mass-production output of 2025 exceeded 6,500 units.

3. The aforementioned figures consist solely of our pure humanoid robots and do not include our dual-arm wheeled robots or any other robots.

4. Currently, given the diversity of robotic forms, we suggest not to directly combine the numbers of different types of robots together for comparison.

January 22, 2026

About Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics is a world-renowned civilian robotics company, which is focusing on the R&D, production, and sales of consumer and industry-class high-performance general-purpose legged and humanoid robots, six-axis manipulators, and so on.

Unitree Robotics, a global leader in general-purpose robotics development, issued an official clarification regarding its 2025 sales and shipment...
