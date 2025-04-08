United States (USA) Weather Forecasting System Market worth $832.2 million in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Weather Forecasting System market is expected to reach USD 832.2 million in 2029 from USD 620.1 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. According to long-term projections by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), agricultural exports from the country are expected to rise by 2025, owing to sustained global economic growth, which is strengthening the country's agricultural sector. The use of advanced technologies and equipment in the agricultural sector requires accurate predictions about soil moisture content, evapotranspiration levels, atmospheric temperature, and humidity, among others. The US has the largest number of airports in the world. The upgrade of weather forecasting systems to ensure the safety of the aviation sector is also expected to drive the growth of the country's market. The Meteorological Office in Washington supplies the world with data about upper wind speed, direction, and temperatures.

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/meteorological-weather-forecasting-systems-market-29645152.html

The Weather Company (US), AccuWeather, Inc. (US), DTN (US), OTT Hydromet (US), and Campbell Scientific (US) are some of the market leaders focusing on innovation and the deployment of advanced forecasting technologies and systems to enhance accuracy and functionality. For example, the Weather Company utilizes AI and machine learning to provide precise and timely weather predictions, which are critical for sectors like aviation and agriculture. The presence of market leaders and their development and adoption of new technologies further drive market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29645152

In 2024, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share by solution segment in the US Weather Forecasting System market.

The US Weather Forecasting System market is categorized into hardware and software by solution. Based on the solution, the weather forecasting systems market has been classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further divided into barometers, anemometers, hygrometers, rain gauges, thermometers, satellite sensors, weather radars, weather antennas, communication & data loggers, sounding systems & radiosondes, and other hardware solutions. The hardware segment of the weather forecasting systems market comprises several integrated segments working in tandem for weather sensing and forecasting. These hardware components are connected through Ethernet, General Packet Radio Services (GPRS), radios, satellites, short-haul, and fixed lines. Embedded sensors are also an integral part of weather forecasting systems.

Software is also an important component in weather forecasting systems and solutions. It generates graphs, predicts weather forecasts, and enables communication with data loggers. The software segment is divided into data collection & processing software, weather monitoring & display software, big data analytics software, supercomputing software, and other software solutions

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=29645152

The meteorology subsegment of the vertical segment accounted for the largest share of the US Weather Forecasting System market in 2024.

The weather forecasting systems industry has been segmented by vertical into agriculture, aviation, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, marine, renewable energy, military, meteorology, weather service providers, and other verticals (media and entertainment, private users, telecommunications, and insurance). Meteorology's vertical dimension—encompassing atmospheric layers from the surface to the mesosphere—requires specialized weather forecasting systems to address complex atmospheric dynamics. Weather forecasting services utilize multiple data sources, skilled meteorologists, ground-breaking research, and state-of-the-art instruments to provide accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts. The increasing demand for weather information by end-user industries, such as aviation and agriculture, and the demand for prompt weather forecasting services are expected to drive the market's growth.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=29645152

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/meteorological-weather-forecasting-systems-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/usa-meteorological-weather-forecasting-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg