AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market worth $8.85 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.86 billion in 2025 to USD 8.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 36.6%.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.86 billion

USD 1.86 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.85 billion

USD 8.85 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 36.6%

AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, the EHR/EMR-integrated systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 38.3%.

By mode of interaction, multimodal interaction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 38.1%.

North America to dominate the market with a share of 42.8% in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164416014

The AI in virtual medical assistants market is experiencing significant growth, driven by these solutions' increasing ability to effectively integrate with hospital IT systems, including scheduling, billing platforms, and electronic health records (EHRs). Using interoperability standards such as HL7 and FHIR, these assistants support streamlined clinical workflows, provide real-time access to patient data, and improve care coordination across healthcare facilities. Additionally, advancements in edge AI technology enable virtual medical assistants to process data locally on smartphones and connected devices, reducing latency, protecting patient data privacy, and ensuring functionality in areas with limited or unreliable internet connectivity.

Recent developments and regulatory shifts are significantly transforming the commercial landscape of the AI in virtual medical assistants market. The integration of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI into VHA platforms has greatly enhanced their capacity to provide context-aware, human-like interactions, improving clinical decision support, triage, and patient engagement. These advancements are increasingly being incorporated into electronic health record (EHR) systems, remote monitoring platforms, and telehealth solutions, enabling 24/7 assistance in both acute and chronic care settings. Regulatory agencies like the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are updating frameworks to assess AI-based clinical tools, including virtual assistants. Initiatives such as the FDA's Digital Health Software Precertification Program and evolving guidance on AI/ML-based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) aim to speed up approval processes while maintaining safety and effectiveness. Moreover, changes to reimbursement policies, such as CPT codes for remote patient monitoring and virtual consultations, are encouraging the wider adoption of AI-powered VHAs by incentivizing their use across healthcare systems. These developments are expected to boost innovation, reduce barriers to entry, and promote competition in the global AI in virtual medical assistants market.

By mode of interaction, the multimodal interaction segment accounted for a significant share of the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024.

Multimodal interaction in AI-powered virtual medical assistants combines voice, text, and visual elements to create a more user-friendly and personalized experience. This approach allows patients to choose their preferred method of communication. It improves accessibility for various groups, such as seniors and people with disabilities. These assistants boost patient engagement through interactive tools such as voice-based symptom assessments, text follow-ups, and avatar-based visual health education. They also integrate seamlessly with connected devices and telemedicine platforms. This integration enables real-time tracking and quick responses. Because of these benefits, multimodal interaction has become popular for engaging users and is playing a significant role in the growth of the AI in virtual medical assistants market.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=164416014

By application, the clinical application segment held the largest share of the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024.

The clinical application segment is experiencing strong adoption as these solutions improve care delivery, lessen clinician workload, and enhance patient outcomes. By supporting functions such as symptom assessment, chronic disease management, medication adherence, and post-discharge monitoring, they enable continuous, personalized care. Integrated with telehealth platforms and electronic health records (EHRs), these assistants offer real-time decision support, promote patient engagement, and streamline clinical workflows. Their capacity to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions amid increasing healthcare demand positions clinical applications as a vital part of the growth of AI in virtual medical assistants market.

North America commanded the largest share in the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024.

North America led the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024, supported by its advanced digital health ecosystem, high healthcare IT expenditure, and widespread adoption of AI-powered technologies. The US, in particular, benefits from a strong regulatory framework that promotes telehealth and digital therapeutics, along with favorable reimbursement policies that encourage the integration of virtual assistants into clinical workflows. A tech-savvy population, increasing focus on chronic disease management, and rising demand for remote care solutions have further fueled market adoption. Major technology players and healthcare providers in the region are actively investing in AI-powered tools to streamline administrative tasks, improve patient engagement, and enhance clinical decision-making, cementing North America's leadership in the global AI in virtual medical assistants market.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=164416014

Top Companies in AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market:

The Top Companies in AI in Virtual Medical Assistants Market include Microsoft (US), Verint Systems (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Egain Corporation (US), Infermendica (Poland), Teckel Medical (Spain), Fabric Labs (US), Movate (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Feebris (UK), Healthtap, Inc. (US), Salesforce, Inc. (US), and ADA Health (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2030

IoT Medical Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Medical Billing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg