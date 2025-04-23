United States (USA) Smart Home Market worth $26.31 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Smart Home market is expected to reach USD 26.31 billion by 2029, up from USD 19.88 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The US smart home market has experienced substantial growth in recent years due to heightened concerns over home security, rising incidents of property-related offenses, and heightened consumer demand for convenience and energy efficiency. The market is supported by strong local players, such as Honeywell, Vivint, Johnson Controls, and Amazon, which are constantly evolving to provide innovative smart home solutions. Increased adoption of IP-based surveillance video systems and smart monitoring technology has also heightened market growth further, especially because security remains among the main top priorities of US families.

Rising interest in fire protection systems with support from regulations from governments coupled with integrating better technologies is fueling increased demands for smart security systems in homes. Encouraging government programs, including the Building Technologies Office (BTO) programs encouraging energy-efficient residential homes, are also driving market growth. Consequently, the US smart home market is anticipated to uphold its consistent growth, re-establishing its dominant role in the world smart home market.

Entertainment & Other Controls segment to dominate the product segment of the market during the forecast period.

Entertainment & other controls constitute a substantial segment of the US smart home market, with rising consumer demand for comfort, convenience, and home entertainment experience. This segment is dominated by sophisticated technologies like multi-room audio and video systems, home theater controls, touchscreens, and keypads facilitating centralized control of different entertainment devices. These systems seamlessly interoperate with personal computers, smartphones, streaming devices, and music players and provide users with full control of audio-visual content in the home. Extensive use of smart controllers such as audio controls and volume controls, multimedia room controls, and home theater system controls is accelerating market growth. US-based vendors such as Savant Systems, Inc., Control4, and Crestron Electronics are market leaders, providing next-generation entertainment control solutions. Increasing demand for smart entertainment systems that integrate, coupled with increased interest in energy-efficient and connected homes, is bolstering the US market's lead in enabling smart home technologies in residential environments.

Indirect sales to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The US smart home industry indirect sales segment remains critical to market expansion as demand for connected devices in security, energy management, and entertainment continues to grow. As smart home adoption rises, indirect sales channels—comprising third-party service providers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms—play a vital role in improving product accessibility and driving consumer convenience. E-commerce platforms are gaining significant traction by offering a one-stop-shop experience where customers can easily compare features, review specifications, and purchase a wide range of smart home products online. This trend is further supported by bundled installation and setup services provided through online purchases, enhancing the customer experience. Offline sales channels, including wholesalers, cellular network carriers, and value-added resellers, also contribute to market growth by catering to diverse consumer segments. With the increasing popularity of smart wearable devices and integrated systems, the indirect sales segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the US smart home market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in US smart home companies such as include Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), ADT (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and BB (Switzerland). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, to strengthen their position in the market.

