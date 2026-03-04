Bromine Market worth $3.76 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Bromine Market by Derivative (Organobromine, Clear Brine Fluids, and Hydrogen Bromide), Application (Flame Retardant, PTA Synthesis, Oil & Gas Drilling, Water Treatment & Biocides, HBR Flow Battery, Pesticides), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The bromine market is projected to grow from USD 2.86 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Bromine Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 2.86 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.76 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.6%

Bromine Market Trends & Insights:

The bromine market comprises specialty oils used to support efficient manufacturing and enhance performance across industrial applications, with segmentation defined by application, function, type, and end user. Under the application segment, demand from tire & rubber and polymer manufacturing continues to support consistent consumption, as bromine markets are essential for improving material flexibility, flow behavior, and compounding efficiency. From a functional perspective, their use as extender oils and plasticizers enables manufacturers to optimize formulations while maintaining desired mechanical properties and cost efficiency. In terms of type, the growing preference for non-carcinogenic, paraffinic grades reflects increasing regulatory awareness and an emphasis on safer material handling without compromising processing performance. On the end user side, industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing rely on bromine markets as critical formulation components rather than optional additives. Market growth is driven by expanding industrial activity, rising material consumption, and continuous production across these end-use sectors, which require stable, scalable process solutions. In addition, gradual formulation upgrades and replacement of traditional grades with compliant alternatives are supporting sustained demand, positioning bromine markets as an integral part of modern industrial manufacturing workflows.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR (7.0%) during the forecast period.

By derivative, the hydrogen bromide segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (6.0%) during the forecast period.

By application, the flame retardants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (6.0%) during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the direct sale segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By grade, the technical grade segment is expected to dominate the market.

By end user, the oil and gas segment is expected to lead the overall market during the forecast period.

ICL, Albemarle Corporation, LANXESS, Jordan Bromine Company, and Tosoh Corporatio were identified as some of the leading players in the bromine market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Dhruv Chem Industries, Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Chemada, and Shandong Haihua Group Co., have become leading startups or SMEs because they identify niche gaps early and deliver solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bromine Market"

160 - Tables

50 - Figures

180 - Pages

Bromine is an important chemical element used in the production of various compounds that support modern industrial processes. Through derivatives such as organobromines and hydrogen bromide, it finds application in automotive parts, electrical & electronics equipment, agriculture chemicals, and textile treatments. In the automotive and electronics sectors, brominated compounds are incorporated into materials to enhance flame resistance and durability. In agriculture, certain bromine-based intermediates are used in pesticide formulations. The bromine market is expected to be influenced by growth in vehicle production, expansion of electronics manufacturing, and steady demand for crop protection solutions. Additionally, applications such as water treatment and pharmaceutical synthesis contribute to overall consumption. The broad range of end users allows bromine to participate in both industrial and specialty segments of the chemical industry.

By derivative, the organobromine segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



Organobromines are a class of brominated organic compounds that are commonly used as flame retardants in polymers, textiles, and electrical and electronic equipment, where they help improve material safety and performance. This widespread use across diverse manufacturing sectors contributes to consistent demand, particularly in regions with significant production of electronics, automotive components, and construction materials. In addition to flame retardants, organobromines also find application as intermediates in chemical synthesis, and in agricultural and pharmaceutical products, further reinforcing their usage across value chains. The versatility of organobromine compounds allows them to be formulated for specific functional characteristics, helping manufacturers meet industry standards and performance expectations. As markets continue to emphasize product safety and durability, and as end-use industries sustain their output, the broad industrial reliance on organobromine derivatives supports their expected dominance in overall bromine derivative consumption during the forecast period.

By application, the flame Retardants segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The flame retardants are expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period due to the breadth of industries and products that utilize flame-retardant solutions. Brominated flame retardants are commonly used to enhance the fire resistance of plastics, textiles, rubber, and electrical components, making them relevant across electrical & electronics, automotive, construction materials, and consumer goods. The adoption of safety and product performance standards in these industries, including regulations related to fire safety and material compliance, contributes to ongoing usage of brominated flame-retardant formulations. In addition, the continued manufacture and global distribution of electronic products, vehicles, and building materials create sustained consumption pathways for flame retardant chemicals. The availability of bromine derivatives suited for these applications, combined with established production capabilities and existing supply chains, supports the prominence of the flame retardants segment within overall bromine demand. Collectively, these factors position flame retardants as a foundational application category in the bromine market and a key contributor to its market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the largest market share in the bromine market during the forecast period due to a combination of broad industrial growth, expanding manufacturing activity, and increasing application demand across several key sectors. Countries within the region are experiencing ongoing development in electrical & electronics, automotive, textile, and construction industries, where bromine derivatives such as flame retardants and specialty chemicals are widely used to enhance product performance and safety. In addition, Asia Pacific has seen increased investment in oil & gas exploration and drilling projects, supporting demand for clear brine fluids and other bromine-based drilling solutions. The growth of technology-intensive industries in the region, including semiconductor fabrication and renewable energy sectors, has also created opportunities for higher-purity bromine applications such as hydrogen bromide for plasma etching and next-generation energy storage systems. Furthermore, the presence of competitive production capabilities, improving supply chains, and evolving regulatory frameworks that balance industrial growth with safety considerations have contributed to the region's ability to attract both domestic consumption and export-oriented supply. These combined factors support a relatively strong growth trajectory for the bromine market in Asia-Pacific, positioning it ahead of other regions in terms of anticipated market share over the forecast period.

Kay Players

Some of the leading players in this market include ICL (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (US), LANXESS (Germany), Jordan Bromine Company (Jordan), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan).

Get access to the latest updates on Bromine Companies and Bromine Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals & Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

