United States (USA) Humanoid Robot Market worth $3.83 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US humanoid robot market will grow from USD 0.58 billion in 2024 to USD 3.83 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™." The US humanoid robot market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by increasing investments from technology companies focused on advancing AI and robotics. The North American region remains a significant contributor to market expansion, benefiting from its strong manufacturing ecosystem and technological advancements.

Within North America, the US dominates the market owing to the presence of major players like Agility Robotics (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Figure (US), and Tesla (US) and continuous R&D efforts to increase the development and adoption of humanoid robots. Increased investment and funding are key catalysts for the market's advancement. For instance, Figure (US) secured USD 675 million in February 2024 from OpenAI, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. Furthermore, emerging applications in several industries, such as logistics, healthcare, personal care, and hospitality, as well as increasing investment in robotics research and development, will continue to drive the US humanoid robot market.

Biped humanoids are expected to hold the largest share of the humanoid robot market in the US during the forecast period

Biped humanoid robots will dominate the US humanoid robot market because of their human-like mobility and flexibility across industries. Boston Dynamics' Atlas, Tesla's Optimus, and Figure's Figure 02 are major leaders in developing AI-based biped robots for complex tasks in the US. These robots are gaining popularity in logistics, healthcare, retail, and personal care, driven by labour shortages and a higher demand for automation. Investment in generative AI, large language models, and robotics R&D enhances their functionality. With advances in sensor technologies and machine learning, biped humanoids are becoming more efficient and interactive, becoming the major market growth drivers during the forecast period.

Education and Entertainment is a leading application driving growth in the US humanoid robot market

The education and entertainment industry has been one of the significant growth drivers of the US humanoid robot industry, as companies and schools utilize robots for interactive learning and interaction. Humanoid robots have been used in interactive learning and STREAM education, introducing students to hands-on robotics and AI learning experiences. SoftBank Group offered over 100 Pepper robots to North American schools, including the San Francisco Unified School District and Boston Public Schools. In entertainment, robots have been used in live performances, theme parks, and exhibitions, offering more interactive experiences to users through dynamic storytelling and real-time interactions. With ongoing robotics and artificial intelligence development, their uses in education and entertainment will increase, offering new means of facilitating learning and interaction through human-like robot interactions.

Key Players

Agility Robotics (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Figure (US), and Tesla (US) are the major players in the US humanoid robot companies. These players have implemented various strategies to extend their customer reach and enhance their market shares.

