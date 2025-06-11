United Risk's Continued Expansion in UK, EU and Related Markets to Be Led by Hayden Smith, Named Regional CEO

United Risk's specialty lines 'in demand' in US, and now in an increasing number of UK and EU markets

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Jamie Sahara, President, Applied Underwriters, today announced that Hayden Smith has been promoted to Regional CEO of United Risk. He will oversee the Company's EU, UK and British Commonwealth business and manage further expansion in those territories and other emerging markets as the company meets a steady demand for its specialty lines of insurance.

Mr. Smith's promotion follows Mr. Sahara's announcement earlier this year, at the end of April, of the spinout of United Risk with its substantial market presence in the US and now also in the EU, centered in great measure by its Applied Financial Lines division based in Cologne and Paris, and headed by Jeroen Claesen, its President & CUO for Europe and the Middle East. Mr. Smith will be based in United Risk's London office.

"These advances and promotions continue as we respond to market demand for United Risk's expertise and sophisticated specialty programs," Mr. Sahara noted, adding: "United Risk's accelerated growth will be supported by our strategic partner, American Atlantic Assurance Company, created by North American Casualty Co. and operational since January 1, 2025 with various authorities to write property and casualty policies throughout the EU. For United Risk's unparalleled programs, the combined resources of its strategic partners and its leadership—some of the best underwriting professionals in the business—mark a great success and, importantly, excellent value for our clients and their insureds," he stated.

Mr. Smith observed that United Risk's five offices throughout the EU and UK, including London, have begun to enjoy the loyalty of brokers and their clients: "These underwriting teams have solved problems in several critical and timely areas, among others, providing coverages throughout the region: Applied Crisis Underwriters, underwriting war and political violence insurance coverages globally, focusing on property damage, business interruption, and liability; First Specialty Excess underwriting large account excess casualty coverages; Applied Logistics Underwriters, offering coverages in critical logistics, transport, and marine lines; Applied Credit Underwriters, underwriting a portfolio of structured credit, contract frustration, and political risks worldwide; and Applied Entertainment and Sports, underwriting entertainment, sports and media insurance. We will be moving ahead and deepening our presence in the UK, EU and select emerging markets with our aggregated capabilities and outstanding underwriting expertise."

Mr. Hayden Smith joined United Risk as a Managing Partner in January 2023, leading efforts to develop the Company's international (non-US) platform. His career began as a successful professional sports athlete; he played for UK Premiership powerhouse Saracens and also played tight end for the New York Jets of the NFL. Mr. Smith has the distinction of being one of the few successful crossover sports professional athletes. He joined JLT Re as a casualty reinsurance broker in 2013. In 2016, he joined StarStone as the head of outward reinsurance before transitioning to parent entity, Enstar, as VP M&A, prior to joining United Risk.

About United Risk Global (www.unitedrisk.global)

United Risk Global is an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity. United Risk's home office is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

About Applied Underwriters (www.auw.com)

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

