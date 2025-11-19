United Risk Marks Meteoric Ascent into Ranks of World's Top 5 MGA Companies, Presents Complete Leadership Team

Two-year-old enterprise consolidates powerful mix of product offerings and professionals to gain broker loyalty worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Having just passed the two-year mark since its formation in 2023, United Risk Chairman Jamie Sahara today presented the company's current results and newly appointed executives while looking ahead to 2026 during its quarterly stakeholder meetings held at its 50 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.

Noting that United Risk's total underwritten premium volume now places it among the top five MGAs in the world, operating with 25 property and casualty underwriting programs and a staff of nearly 600 worldwide, Mr. Sahara reported: "We are now on the ground in nine countries across four continents, with major offices in key insurance centers including New York, Bermuda, London, Paris, Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney. Each has been a source of our dramatic growth as we have continued to strengthen our relationships with the more than 30 insurers we represent, further enabling our experienced underwriting team to command a loyal and productive broker base."

Mr. Sahara indicated that two dynamic new programs would be announced by year-end, and detailed four key leadership promotions: "We are pleased to announce that Hayden Smith has been promoted to CEO of United Risk worldwide; Andrew Lucas has been appointed General Counsel; Gregg Holtmeier has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO); and Patrick Watson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"We have again added to our C-suite, completing our leadership team," Mr. Sahara said, adding, "With the addition of Andrew Lucas, Gregg Holtmeier, and Patrick Watson, we've built one of the strongest management teams in the business. Our insurance entrepreneurs have the supporting infrastructure to readily capture market share, standing upon our financial, operational, and philosophically forward-looking corporate culture, and taking part in growing a multibillion-dollar, multinational insurance operation."

Mr. Sahara continued: "While we've been building up our leadership team, several executives, especially Rick Christofer, have been doing double duty. The addition of Gregg Holtmeier, who as CCO will focus on capital providers such as reinsurers, insurers, and sidecar capacity, allows Rick to concentrate fully on our relationships with underwriters, agents, and brokers, which alone is a really big job. We applaud our entire esteemed leadership team, and welcome Andrew, Gregg, and Patrick to United Risk."

Mr. Hayden Smith, United Risk's CEO, previously served as VP of M&A at Enstar Group and earlier as head of Ceded Reinsurance for StarStone (a global specialty carrier jointly owned by Enstar and Stone Point Capital). Before entering the world of insurance, Hayden enjoyed a successful professional athletic career in both Rugby (English Premiership, Saracens) and American football (NFL, New York Jets). Hayden holds a BSc in Finance and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Mr. Rick Christofer, United Risk's President, previously served as a Specialty Product Executive at AIG Private Client Group. Earlier in his career, Rick held roles at Guy Carpenter, General Reinsurance, and The Hartford. Rick holds a BA in Economics from the University of Notre Dame where he played varsity soccer for four years.

Mr. Andrew Lucas, United Risk's General Counsel, was formerly a partner at Clyde & Co LLP, advising insurance-sector clients on a wide variety of companies-market and Lloyd's matters, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as commercial, corporate governance, and regulatory matters.

Mr. Alexander Amezquita, United Risk's Chief Financial Officer, was previously CFO at Herbalife (~$5bn global revenue). Prior to Herbalife, Alex was an investment banker focused on mergers and acquisitions at Moelis & Company and Centerview Partners. Alex began his investment banking career working in the M&A group at Merrill Lynch, and holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and both Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Mr. Gregg Holtmeier, United Risk's Chief Commercial Officer, most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at BMS, where he played a pivotal role in redefining the firm's reinsurance arm, overseeing significant operational and strategic enhancements including leadership of the MGA practice and the development of new capacity and capital solutions. Previously, Gregg served as Global Head of Casualty for JLT Re. Gregg holds a BA in Economics from Swarthmore College.

Mr. Patrick Watson, United Risk's Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 21 years of experience in insurance company operations, including sales and product development, giving him a comprehensive understanding of how to scale complex organizations while maintaining agility and discipline. Previously, Patrick held leadership positions at Applied Underwriters, most recently as Director of Program Development, where he played a key role in building operational infrastructure and process efficiencies for MGAs across the Property and Casualty marketplace. Patrick holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Nebraska.

About United Risk Global (www.unitedrisk.global)

United Risk Global® is an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity. United Risk's home office is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365569/UnitedRisk_Horz_Logo.jpg