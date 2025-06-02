United Risk Launches Applied Logistics Underwriters to Continue Expansion in U.S. and Strategic Global Markets

New resource, led by veteran sector pro, Alex Rosas, will provide brokers added clout for logistics and marine clients.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Rick Christofer, President and Chief Commercial Officer of United Risk, has announced the launch of a new division, Applied Logistics Underwriters (AppliedLU.com), to provide coverages in critical logistics, transport, and marine lines using modernized and technology-enabled underwriting practices. The Division has begun operations from its Miramar, Florida offices.

According to Mr. Alejandro "Alex" Rosas-Salgado, President of Applied Logistics Underwriters ("ALU"), the Division will serve U.S. clientele initially, then expand into key global markets for logistics and related products businesses to become the "go-to" resource for Shippers / Ocean Cargo, Inland Transit, Warehouse All Risk, Carriers Legal Liability, Freight Forwarders Legal Liability (all conveyances), Freight Forwarders Errors & Omissions, and Warehouse Legal Liability, among other emerging areas of focus: "U.S. and world markets hold great potential for ALU given our technological innovations and our experienced staff in every aspect of the specific coverage areas. We have begun to gain the loyalty of brokers and their clients through a culture of streamlined service, staff support, outstanding product knowledge, and total dedication to partnership for our niche and general underwriting areas. We are proud of the technological acumen we will apply to the underwriting of marine and inland marine lines that will lift our relationships to a new, better level using a refined integration of analytics and technology to transform these historically inefficient lines."

According to Mr. Christofer, ALU was created from the industry's apparent lack of excellence in transactional methods coupled with the application of experienced approaches to the challenges posed by the risks in this important sector: "From the easing of the complex burdens of reporting required in the sector to the cultivation of solutions in the many associated niche market areas, we are shifting the underwriting paradigm from one that is 100% based on the experience of the underwriter to one where the knowledge and experience of the underwriter is backed by sound historical data, bringing a new set of practices that do not exist in the Logistics world. ALU is the first."

Mr. Rosas was literally born into an insurance family that stretches back over 155 years, beginning his career as a recreational marine underwriting trainee at the age of 16. He has since compiled a remarkable track record in the business, with great experience in Ocean Cargo, Hull, P&I, Marine General Liabilities, Recreational Marine, Inland Marine, and Logistics, serving both as an inland and ocean marine underwriter—one of approximately a dozen such hybrid logistics underwriters in the U.S. He has held several roles of importance since 2002, starting with Integrand Assurance Company, San Juan, Puerto Rico (2002-2007); then as a member of the team that built U.S.-based Blue Waters Insurers Corp., handling all marine lines for over 10 years. He next joined Sompo International (2014-2017), where he grew the company's Japanese, Mexican, and American logistics portfolio, until joining Amwins in 2018, where he created and led the Specialty Logistics Underwriting Division.

About United Risk Global (www.unitedrisk.global)

United Risk Global is an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity. United Risk's home office is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

About Applied Underwriters (www.auw.com)

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365569/UnitedRisk_Horz_Logo.jpg