United Imaging Healthcare unveils the world's first whole-body ultra-high field 5.0T MRI, uMR Jupiter 5.0T, at ECR

VIENNA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first whole-body ultra-high field 5.0T MRI, the uMR Jupiter 5.0T, was unveiled for the first time internationally along with United Imaging Healthcare's comprehensive flagship products across all modalities, including PET/CT, PET/MR, MR, CT, and DR, at the European Society of Radiology (ECR) on March 1–5 in Vienna, Austria.

The world's first whole-body ultra-high field 5.0T MRI, the uMR Jupiter 5.0T unveiling ceremony

The uMR Jupiter 5.0T, as an entirely new species, is setting itself apart from the pack. It has successfully mastered the technical challenges of ultra-high-field MRI and is now the first machine in the world to achieve whole-body clinical applications. Thanks to its higher resolution and SNR of 5.0T, radiologists can now visualize anatomical structures that were previously unseen on 3.0T MRI. This feature enhances diagnostic confidence and facilitates precise preoperative planning.

Furthermore, the innovative 5.0T magnet could be installed in a 3.0T-sized room, making it more accessible to healthcare professionals. Potentially, the uMR Jupiter 5.0T will break new ground in precision medicine, translational medicine, and beyond.

In addition to showcasing the uMR Jupiter 5.0T, the stand will also feature the uAIFI Technology Platform, which is dedicated to empowering uMR scanners and making AI accessible to all. The uAIFI Technology Platform is based on a series of advanced AI applications and hardware innovations, which makes high-quality imaging more attainable, faster, and easier, while offering modern solutions for patient care. One example is ACS, the world's first AI-assisted MR acceleration technology that has been cleared by the FDA. ACS ushers in a new era of MR acceleration for both 2D and 3D imaging; another example is EasySense, the industry's first dual-source millimeter-wave radar solution. This innovative technology provides patients with a "belt-less" experience, while also streamlining the workflow for healthcare professionals.

Through the comprehensive empowerment of uAIFI, uMR has even greater potential to offer more powerful imaging capabilities and an improved examination experience.

Visitors to ECR can explore more clinical applications of more cutting-edge technologies at United Imaging's booth and gain valuable business insights at the two symposiums held in conjunction with the event: "Empowering MRI with uAiFI Technology: Achieving the Impossible for Imaging" and "Enhance Clinical Outcomes through Next-Generation Imaging Solutions."

"Our constant drive for innovation and attention to both clinical and patient needs give our products an edge even in one of the most competitive regions," says Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare. "As one of the largest medical meetings in Europe, ECR convenes radiology professionals, radiographers, physicists, and industry representatives. It is a great opportunity to showcase our capabilities to industry stakeholders and raise brand awareness in this industry. As a newer player of aspirational innovator in Europe, we plan to showcase our passion for change at the event," he added.

In 2019, Poland installed its first digital PET/CT (uMI®), representing United Imaging's kick-off in the European market. In early 2022, United Imaging forayed deeper into Western Europe with its first digital PET/CT uMI780 installed in Italy, and sequential installations of the whole portfolio products in Italy including the first 75cm ultra wide bore 3.0T uMR Omega in Europe. "Europe has a very mature healthcare market with fierce competition. We have put much investment in the European market. In 2019, for example, we established our subsidiary in Warsaw and now have a well-equipped local team including marketing, training, and after-sales service for hundreds of clients across Europe," added Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Lukasz Mizerka.

Radiology is a crucial part of healthcare that follows people on their life's path. The ECR's theme, "The Cycle of Life," which acknowledges radiology's connection to healthcare across all phases of life, emphasizes the significance of radiology in healthcare. "United Imaging, a global innovator in cutting-edge medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, is certain that medical imaging can improve people's lives. Through promoting technological innovation, United Imaging is dedicated to achieving its mission of Equal Healthcare for All™. In 59 nations and regions throughout the world, including China, the U.S., Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East, our products are utilized in more than 10,400 hospitals and research facilities," Dr. Qiang 'Al' Zhang, Chairman & Co-CEO of United Imaging Healthcare highlighted.

United Imaging continues to push for innovation in medical technology and research by collaborating with world-renowned clinical and scientific research institutions like Yale University, Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Texas, to name a few. Since its establishment in 2011, the company has grown worldwide with subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, etc., serving thousands of medical and research institutes. So far, United Imaging has launched over 90 groundbreaking products, with core technologies developed in-house, that are globally recognized for world-leading performance.

(Note: The uMR Jupiter 5.0T is Not CE marked, not commercially available yet. Mentioned Products/features may not be available in all countries.)

