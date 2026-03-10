United Imaging Strengthens Presence in Europe with Comprehensive Innovation Portfolio at ECR 2026

VIENNA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global innovator in AI-powered advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, showcased its comprehensive innovation portfolio at ECR 2026 with the uSONIQUE ultrasound family as a key highlight. Through its comprehensive product lineup and strong operational presence, the company further demonstrates its expanding influence and growing strength across Europe.

The debut at ECR 2026 marks the first official appearance of the uSONIQUE ultrasound family (*Pending 510(k) clearance and not yet commercially available in Europe). Built on the new uEDGETEC intelligent ultrasound platform, uSONIQUE offers comprehensive solutions for General Imaging, Cardiovascular, Women's Health, and Point-of-Care applications. The system places strong emphasis on streamlined workflow and intelligent assistance. From automated transducer recognition to image acquisition, measurement and quantification, and report generation, many routine steps can be automated, eliminating unnecessary manual actions by sonographers. This helps standardize examinations and significantly reduce manual workload. The system combines a rich suite of quantitative tools with an ergonomic design and intuitive interface, supporting both precision and efficiency in daily clinical practice.

In CT, United Imaging highlighted the uCT SiriuX (Product under development. Not CE-marked. Not available for sale in the EU. Future availability cannot be guaranteed), an ultra-high-resolution CT system designed for next-generation dynamic imaging. The system features a proprietary twin-ring gantry integrating dual-wide (16 cm) Ultrix detectors and two liquid-metal-bearing X-ray tubes. This architecture enables ultra-high-resolution 4D whole-heart dynamic imaging as well as synchronized whole-organ dynamic imaging. In aortic valve assessment, for example, uCT SiriuX enables intuitive 3D dynamic visualization prior to TAVR procedures while minimizing motion and metal artifacts, with spatial resolution reaching up to 0.17 mm. This level of detail improves visualization of bioprosthetic valves and may support earlier detection of potential post-TAVR complications.

In MR, the company highlights the uMR Ultra, an advanced 3T MRI system capable of observing and analyzing body movement during scanning. It enables detailed visualization of the body in motion, expanding MRI beyond static imaging. The system integrates industry-leading specifications, including 100 mT/m gradient performance at 200 T/m/s, 192 independent receive channels, and up to 96-channel coil capability. These technologies address the challenges of capturing motion and broaden clinical applications. Building on this foundation, the uAIFI.LIVE platform introduces whole body LIVE imaging tailored for motion visualization. Leveraging the AI capabilities of uAIFI, the established foundation of United Imaging's MRI systems, and specialized hardware innovations, it enables the evolution of MRI from static "photography" to dynamic "videography."

In molecular imaging, United Imaging highlights the uMI Panvivo PET/CT family. The uMI Panvivo ES and EX, with axial fields of view (AFOV) of 53 cm and 71 cm respectively, can be upgraded from the standard uMI Panvivo platform through its modular detector and air-cooling design. This delivers robust performance while enhancing clinical and research capabilities, particularly in imaging the brain–heart connection, the brain–gut axis, Yttrium-90 treatment assessment, and pediatric applications. Full AI integration enhances workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. Notably, on-site upgrades can be performed within the same room, ensuring a rapid and seamless transition while protecting long-term investment.

United Imaging Intelligence (UII), the company's digital healthcare subsidiary, showcased a comprehensive suite of pioneering AI solutions. Headlining its presence at ECR 2026 was the uAI Clinical Portal (uCP), featuring 30 CE-certified AI applications—the largest portfolio of its kind globally—underscoring UII's proven clinical readiness for the European market. UII also marked the European debut of uAI Insight Imaging-to-Report AI agent. Powered by multimodal foundation models, it can detect up to 73 thoracic and 47 neurological conditions from a single scan and generate structured draft reports. In addition, the uAI Agent for Ultrasound, a robotic-arm-powered system, performs autonomous ultrasound scans with consistent, high-quality imaging and real-time AI-driven reporting. UII also presented a broader range of AI agents, spanning diagnostic imaging, surgical planning, hospital operations, and clinical research. Together, these solutions signal a shift from single-task algorithms toward collaborative, workflow-oriented intelligence across care pathways. (*Products and features referenced may not be available in all countries, and future availability cannot be guaranteed. Not all AI applications presented are CE-marked or FDA-cleared.)

During ECR, United Imaging also hosted the symposium "Dynamic Imaging with Next-Generation CT & MR." Prof. Dr. Matteo Stefanini from Ospedale Policlinico Casilino in Rome, Italy, shared his experience with the uCT 960+: "The CT-FFR solution from United Imaging is different from other CT-FFR approaches because it is AI-based. It provides precise, AI-supported flow analysis derived directly from coronary CTA data. This adds functional information to the anatomical assessment of coronary stenosis and allows us to perform a more comprehensive clinical evaluation of the patient."

Dr. med. Ralf Doyscher, senior orthopedist and sports physician at the MRI Center in Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach, highlighted the capabilities of the uMR Ultra for dynamic musculoskeletal imaging:"For dynamic imaging you need extremely powerful gradients, a fast and robust RF system, and advanced AI support. When these elements are combined, they create a very powerful platform for unique dynamic MSK imaging. This is what differentiates the ultra-high gradient performance of the uMR Ultra from standard systems."

The company continues to reinforce its long-term commitment to Europe through a comprehensive operational foundation. Its regional headquarters is located in Rotterdam, complemented by a warehouse near Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. In addition, the company operates a customer engagement center in Rotterdam, along with a dedicated showroom and an international training center. "'Equal Healthcare for All' isn't just a slogan. With our Rotterdam headquarters, we're closer to European customers to support clinical research and daily patient care," said Prof. Qun Chen, President of United Imaging Healthcare Europe.

Building on this strong regional presence, the company has recently strengthened its performance across Europe. Today, it serves leading healthcare institutions and organizations across more than half of European countries, delivering innovation across all imaging modalities. Representative partners include HT Medica, KU Leuven, ASST Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda, and Centre Léon Bérard. Globally, the company has launched more than 100 groundbreaking products and serves over 15,700 customers in more than 90 countries worldwide.