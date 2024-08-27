Uniper selects Liquid Wind as project developer for eMethanol plant in Sweden

Liquid Wind

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy company Uniper has selected Liquid Wind for the development of the NorthStarH2 project in the municipality of Östersund, Sweden. Uniper's ambition is to produce over 100,000 tons of eMethanol for the shipping and chemical industries to replace fossil fuels and feedstock.

Once operational, NorthStarH2 will convert biogenic carbon dioxide and renewable electricity into eMethanol, a fossil-free eFuel. Liquid Wind has been chosen to develop the project by applying the company's unique project methology, a standarized design and digital platform that enables efficient replication to replace fossil fuels and feedstock.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind, says:

"We are very pleased to be part of Uniper's NorthStarH2 project. NorthStarH2 shows clearly that Sweden continues to drive the green transition with the help of the country's renewable sources, and that eFuel will play a crucial role in electrifying numerous sectors such as shipping, aviation and chemical industries. This collaboration project, together with Uniper, represents another step forward for Liquid Wind, highlighting the importance of partnership in combination with cutting-edge technology in the fight against global warming."  

Jan Taschenberger, COO New Green Power and Gas, says:

"NorthStarH2 plays a pivotal role in Uniper's commitment to drive the energy transition. With this innovative project for the production of green methanol, we are breaking new ground with Liquid Wind – both in terms of technology and in the way we collaborate. We believe that only through a new partnership-driven approach can visionary projects like this succeed. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable energy supply."

As announced earlier this summer, Uniper and Liquid Wind have signed a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate the development of eFuel plants to produce fossil-free eMethanol.

