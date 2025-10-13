Liquid Wind granted €3.6 million in funding for eFuel project in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind receives support from Industriklivet, the Swedish Energy Agency's program supporting Swedish industry's green transition, amounting to €3.6 million (SEK39 million), for the pre-engineering of the company's full-scale eMethanol plant in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

The Swedish Energy Agency has assessed that the project will provide a solid foundation for Liquid Wind to move toward an investment decision for the planned eFuel facility. The project is expected to pave the way for a future investment that will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions by replacing fossil fuels in hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, aviation, and the chemical industry.

According to the Agency, the project's goals and research focus are well aligned with the purpose of Industriklivet — to drive the transition toward lower carbon emissions and a more sustainable industrial sector.

"We are pleased to receive the Industriklivet support for our project in Örnsköldsvik. It represents a strong commitment from the Swedish government that not only accelerates the transition to fossil-free eFuel production in Sweden but also sends a powerful signal to international investors and offtakers. It's a clear endorsement of our vision to scale local and resilient eFuel solutions in Europe," says Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind.

The planned eFuel facility will be integrated with Övik Energi's biofuel-powered combined heat and power (CHP) plant*, creating a highly efficient, and circular energy system. Using renewable electricity, the facility will produce green hydrogen through electrolysis and combine it with 150,000 tons captured biogenic CO₂ from the CHP plant to produce 100,000 tons of eMethanol per year, enabling the avoidance of 200,000 tons CO₂e annually.

By replacing fossil fuels in transport and industry, the facility will significantly contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and strengthen Örnsköldsvik's role as a frontrunner in Sweden's green energy transition.

*Primarily sourced from forest and paper industry by-products.

Liquid Wind's eFuel facility project in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, is funded through Industriklivet, which is part of the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and Next Generation EU. Industriklivet is a government initiative run by the Swedish Energy Agency.

About Liquid Wind

Liquid Wind is a leading developer of eFuel production facilities with a vision to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuel. Liquid Wind has a solid pipeline of facility projects in development with the goal of reaching 10 projects by 2027. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and present in Denmark and Finland, Liquid Wind has approx. 70 employees. Liquid Wind has a strong group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HYCAP, Samsung Ventures, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper.

