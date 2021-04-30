UnionPay Rewards Its Cardholders with Bonus Points Earning in Magnit Supermarket

MOSCOW, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) and Magnit, one of Russia's leading food retail chains, are co-launching the additional points-earning campaign. For purchases in the stores of the chain from April 30 to July 30, UnionPay customers will receive additional bonuses upon presentation of the "Magnit" loyalty card.

Shoppers will be credited 200 points (which equals 200 rubles) for every 4,000 rubles spent in one month. They can easily rack up the rewards by presenting their Magnit loyalty card and paying with a UnionPay card at the checkout in any Magnit store.

"We are pleased to initiate this joint marketing campaign with Magnit, and we would like to invite everyone to join and save more money on their groceries," said Xia Yu, Head of UnionPay International Russia Branch.

Apart from collecting Magnit bonus points, UnionPay cardholders can also avail of a wide variety of privileges and promotions, including gifts and discounts of up to 20 percent in multiple categories including restaurants, hotels, entertainment, transportation, and many others.

"By leveraging our international payment system, we hope to bring more convenience, security, and benefits for our cardholders," added Xia Yu.

About Magnit

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit "(MOEX and LSE: MGNT, S&P – "BB") is a holding company of a group of companies engaged in retail trade through the Magnit chain of stores, with its location in Krasnodar. The Magnit chain of stores is one of the leading food retail chains in Russia. As of December 31, 2020, the Magnit chain had 21,564 stores: 14,911 convenience stores, 470 Magnit Family supermarkets, and 6,183 Drogeri stores located in 3,752 localities in the Russian Federation.

About two-thirds of the Company's stores operate in cities with a population of less than 500,000 people. Most of the Group's stores are located in the Southern, North Caucasus, Central and Volga Federal Districts. The stores of the Magnit chain are also located in the North-Western, Ural and Siberian Federal Districts.

The company operates its own logistics system, which includes 38 distribution centers, an automated inventory management system, and a fleet of 4,355 vehicles as of December 31, 2020.

In accordance with the Company's audited results under IFRS 16, its revenue for 2020 amounted to RUB 1,553. 8 billion, EBITDA – RUB 178.2 billion.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay is an international payment system founded in 2002. UnionPay International is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. Now UnionPay payment acceptance network has expanded to 180 countries and regions, and 70 countries and regions have issued UnionPay cards. In Russia, UnionPay cards are accepted in over 95% of POS terminals and ATMs. Over 1.6 million POS terminals accept UnionPay cards with QuickPass contactless payment technology, and over 3 million UnionPay cards have been issued in Russia.

http://www.unionpayintl.com/ru/

