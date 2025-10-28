Unilumin Establishes Joint Venture, Achieving A Strategic Leap from "Display Hardware Supplier" to "AI Intelligent Service Application Provider"

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25, 2025, "AI lights up the future "— Unilumin Group's 21st Anniversary AI Forum and New Products Launch Event was held grandly at Daya Bay Intelligent Manufacturing Base.

Over 400 partners, including Unilumin's global ecosystem partners, investors, and media representatives, gathered to discuss the path to industrializing AI and witness the latest achievements and breakthroughs in Unilumin's LED+AI strategy.

Unilumin AI Forum and New Product Launch——Signing ceremony

Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group, stated in his speech that 2025 is a critical year for the accelerated implementation of AI, with the resonance of policies, technology, and ecology driving artificial intelligence to fully integrate into public life. Facing the AI era, Unilumin will focus on two directions: "industry-specific vertical model customization" and "AI application", enabling large screens to think and serve, evolving from information carriers to intelligent interactive gateways. Unilumin looks forward to collaborating with global partners to jointly advance AI solutions into thousands of industries, reshaping the terminal value of the Metasight industry.

At the event, Unilumin officially signed and reached cooperation agreements with Zhipu and YMATE, and the three parties jointly invested in establishing Shenzhen Intelligent Display Robot Co., Ltd.

The new company will build an innovative ecological system in the AI intelligent terminal field through technical collaboration, providing end-to-end support from industry-specific vertical model training to software and hardware integration to promote the "display embodiment" implementation of AI in governance, education, conferences, cultural tourism, and other scenarios, aiding the intelligent upgrade of the Metasight industry.

The establishment of the joint venture company signifies a strategic transformation of the LED display industry from "hardware competition" to "ecosystem competition". Through deep technological coupling and precise scenario implementation, the three parties are redefining the value boundaries of large screens, driving them to become core infrastructure in the digital economy era. As the "display embodiment" trend accelerates, this cooperation model is expected to spur disruptive innovation in more vertical fields, setting a new benchmark for the industry's intelligent upgrade.

By strategically leaping from a mere "display hardware supplier" to an "AI intelligent service application provider", Unilumin hopes to join hands with partners to leverage AI to help businesses achieve leapfrog development and provide smarter AI solutions for various industries.

