Unibet signs partnership with Dutch cycling team Tour de Tietema

Unibet signs a partnership with Dutch cycling team Tour de Tietema. As of 1 January 2023, Kindred's flagship brand Unibet will be the main sponsor of TDT-Unibet Cycling Team. The new team will start on the continental level but has the ambition to achieve the ProTeam status in the future.

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) and its flagship brand Unibet enters a commercial partnership with Tour de Tietema in the Netherlands and Belgium. In addition to a commercial partnership, Tour de Tietema and Unibet will work together to inspire sports enthusiasts to start cycling themselves. Increasing social engagement through partnerships and active sponsorships sits at the heart of the local CSR programme `Unibet Impact' which is launched in the Netherlands and dedicated to foster a safer and more responsible online gambling industry.

"We are extremely proud to work together with Tour de Tietema. Their dedication combined with their boldness to do things differently is a big inspiration. It's an honour to help make their long-lived dream to start a cycling team a reality. Besides, the cycling world is not new to us as Unibet previously sponsored a cycling team back in 2006 and 2007. We are therefore convinced that we can fuel the ambitions of this new cycling team," says Lennart Kessels, General Manager, Netherlands, Kindred Group.

"We are delighted to have Unibet as our main sponsor. With Unibet, we have found a partner who has great confidence in our vision and supports us in our dream of turning the cycling world upside down with an innovative approach. In addition, Unibet allows us to keep our own TDT brand identity which is unique in the cycling world. With TDT-Unibet Cycling Team, we hope to show sports enthusiasts the beauty of cycling sports. We are excited to start our journey with Unibet and for the future ahead, " says Bas Tietema, founder of Tour de Tietema.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3663891/1658536.pdf Unibet signs partnership with Tour de Tietema https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/tietema-unibet,c3112093 Tietema Unibet

SOURCE Kindred Group