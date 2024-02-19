Underwater Warfare Market worth $5.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Underwater Warfare Market is valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Underwater Warfare market is driven by the increasing demand for undersea warfare systems due to rising disputes over offshore resources, trade routes, and maritime borders. Governments are actively strengthening their maritime bases to maintain underwater security by developing advanced undersea warfare technologies. The underwater warfare market growth is driven by technological advancements, including the integration of unmanned naval systems, stealth submarines, uncrewed vehicles, and enhanced sonar detection ranges.

120 – Tables

85 – Figures

220 – Pages

Underwater Warfare Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 5.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Systems, Platform, Capability, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Environmental and Regulatory Restrictions Key Market Opportunities Development of Anti- Submarine warfare systems Key Market Drivers Development and deployment of advance sonar technologies for underwater warfare



Based on the systems, the Unmanned systems segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the systems, the unmanned systems segment is estimated to lead the Underwater Warfare market from 2023 to 2028. The unmanned systems market is growing rapidly due to various factors including technological advancement in naval industry. The unmanned systems include autonomous or remote-controlled vehicles designed to perform various tasks underwater, such as surveillance, mapping, and even warfare. Unmanned systems are equipped with advanced weaponry, which can engage hostile targets and minimize risk. The rising investment by the government in developing Unmanned systems based on advanced technologies to reduce casualties and increase operational efficiency is driving the market growth.

Based on the platform, the Surface ships segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the surface ship segment is estimated to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Defense forces worldwide are investing significantly in the development of modern naval fleets including surface ships. The surface ships offer several advantages which include the ability to carry out stealthy operations, such as mine countermeasures or intelligence gathering, with reduced risk of detection. The increasing demand for anti-submarine warfare equipment has contributed to the growth of surface ships in the underwater warfare industry.

Based on regions, the Europe market is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The various countries in Europe are witnessing increased investment in research and development for the deployment of advanced underwater technologies, including autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and advanced sonar systems. European countries are prioritizing the modernization and expansion of their naval forces. Collaborative efforts of European Union member states and NATO initiatives contribute to the collective development of underwater warfare capabilities in the region.

Key Players

The Underwater Warfare Companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Raytheon Technologies (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) and Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg