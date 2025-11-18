UN Environment Programme and Solar Impulse Foundation Select Optiml's Real Estate Decision Intelligence Platform for Global Catalogue of Climate Solutions at COP Belém

BELEM, Brazil and LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiml, a global leader in Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI) for sustainable real estate, has been selected for inclusion in the Catalogue of Climate Solutions for Buildings, developed by the Solar Impulse Foundation in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC).

The Catalogue showcases more than 90 proven and scalable innovations accelerating the decarbonisation of the global built environment.

Optiml's REDI platform is featured among major global climate solutions for its demonstrated impact in driving portfolio-level carbon reduction and financial investment performance. The platform integrates digital twins, advanced simulations, and financial analytics to identify and execute optimal retrofit pathways that meet sustainability goals and ensure financial value

By connecting carbon, capital, and comfort outcomes, Optiml enables real estate managers to make data-driven retrofit decisions that reduce emissions, improve financial returns, and strengthen resilience to regulatory change.

Driving Measurable Impact

Optiml's technology has demonstrated measurable results, including:

Up to 70% reduction in operational CO₂ emissions through optimised retrofit pathways

through optimised retrofit pathways 30% reduction in capital expenditure versus traditional spreadsheet or consultant-led approaches

versus traditional spreadsheet or consultant-led approaches Accelerated and de-risked decision-making , reducing project delays and uncertainty

, reducing project delays and uncertainty Enhanced investment performance and alignment with evolving Net Zero and regulatory frameworks

Commercially deployed across multiple portfolios, Optiml's REDI-based approach demonstrates how data-driven decision-making bridges sustainability and profitability at scale.

Strategic Leadership

"It is a great honour for Optiml to be recognised by the UN Environment Programme and the Solar Impulse Foundation as part of this important global initiative," said Nico Denhert, CCO of Optiml. "This selection underscores our mission to empower the real estate industry with data intelligence that turns climate ambition into measurable, affordable, and scalable action."

Real estate accounts for nearly 40% of global emissions — and the decisions we make today will define the sector's legacy. By harnessing the power of REDI, Optiml helps investors and asset managers accelerate decarbonisation while driving long-term value creation."

About the Catalogue

The Catalogue of Climate Solutions for Buildings presents operational, scalable innovations across all phases of the building life cycle. Developed by the Solar Impulse Foundation with UNEP and GlobalABC, the Catalogue aims to inspire policy, support implementation, and accelerate global efforts toward Net Zero buildings. https://www.calameo.com/read/00711847306e3ce004c1d

About Optiml

Optiml is a global technology company pioneering the next generation of Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI). Its award-winning platform combines digital twin technology, engineering-grade simulations, and financial analytics to help investors, fund managers, and asset owners plan and execute profitable, data-backed decarbonisation strategies.

Trusted by leading real estate institutions worldwide, Optiml bridges the gap between sustainability and investment performance — enabling clients to cut emissions, unlock capital efficiency, and future-proof their assets against regulatory and market risks.

By transforming how the built environment makes decisions, Optiml is shaping the future of sustainable real estate at scale.

Learn more: www.optiml.com

