From Reporting to Real Decisions: Optiml Accelerates the Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI) Category

ZURICH and LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiml, the ETH Zurich spin‑off defining a new software category called Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI), today announced accelerating enterprise adoption alongside product and market expansion. Optiml's REDI platform enables institutional investors, asset managers and their consultants to make smarter, auditable investment decisions for real estate portfolios globally and across asset classes.

Optiml Founders 2026

As the world's largest asset class faces unprecedented refinancing pressures, regulatory scrutiny and rising expectations from investors and occupiers, Optiml replaces spreadsheets and static reports with finance‑grade decision‑making and continuous optimization. Built on more than a decade of proprietary research at ETH Zurich, Optiml provides an institutional‑grade decision layer for real estate, helping customers defend NAV and distribution yields, optimize Capex and IRR, and manage transition risks.

A new decision layer for real estate

Optiml establishes a decision framework for an industry still constrained by spreadsheets, fragmented data and siloed teams. The platform helps investment and asset management leaders decide which buildings to hold, sell, retrofit or repurpose; where to allocate capital and with what impact (NAV, NOI, IRR, EUI, CO₂e); and in what sequence as financial, operational and regulatory conditions change.

The software supports decisions across single assets, funds and entire portfolios, for all major asset classes and across the full building lifecycle from underwriting to exit. It integrates with existing systems, handles structured and unstructured data and generates finance‑grade decision records that quantify trade‑offs across KPIs and constraints, providing audit‑ready outputs for investment committees, boards and lenders.

"We built REDI because asset and portfolio decision‑makers were at a crossroads with real estate's most consequential workflows: deciding where capital goes under changing constraints," said Dr. Evan Petkov, Co‑Founder and CEO. "Leaders are turning this complexity into competitive advantage by developing data‑driven, underwrite‑able strategies that generate alpha while maintaining governance towards investors."

Market traction and growing category recognition

Optiml has achieved faster‑than‑expected institutional adoption, exceeding its 2025 forecast. The company has been recognized as one of the most innovative real estate technology providers globally. Clients include Patrizia, Catella, Empira, CTP, Longevity Partners, Westbridge/agradblue and leading financial institutions, all known for rigorous governance and data standards.

"Our clients tell us the same thing: 'this is the decision layer we've been missing,'" said Nico Dehnert, MRICS, Co‑Founder and CCO. "They are using Optiml to steer asset values and returns under real constraints and to make decisions they can defend at every level of oversight."

Structural and regulatory tailwinds

Rising interest rates, a growing refinancing wall, stricter credit and sustainability regulations, and stronger expectations from investors, lenders and occupiers are forcing real estate stakeholders to overhaul how decisions are made and how capital is allocated. Spreadsheets and backward‑looking reports cannot keep up with evolving financial and regulatory conditions.

REDI addresses this gap by giving asset leaders a living decision system that evolves as markets change and aligns performance, compliance and capital strategy. Regulations such as SFDR 2.0 and CSRD in Europe, as well as local regimes like New York City's Local Law 97 and other Building Energy Performance Standards, are accelerating the need for audit‑ready data and executable Capex and transition pathways.

Built for financial decision‑making

Optiml's platform is powered by proprietary decision algorithms developed through more than ten years of research at ETH Zurich. Unlike general‑purpose generative AI, these algorithms are designed to solve the complexity of large portfolios – from individual building conditions and local context to budget constraints, financial and net‑zero ambitions across multiple countries and asset classes.

"We designed our technology for explainability and precision," said Jordi Campos, Co‑Founder and CTO. "Optiml optimizes irreversible capital decisions under uncertainty while meeting the governance standards demanded by financial institutions."

Executing for scale

Optiml recently completed a Seed funding round of €8 million co-led by KOMPAS VC and Planet A Ventures, designed to accelerate execution and extend its operational horizon. The round also included BitStone Capital, The Bau Ventures, Innovation Endeavors and a network of senior real‑estate, AI and investment leaders.

"Optiml is redefining how institutional real estate decisions are made," said Andreas Winter-Extra, Partner at KOMPAS VC. "The team has shown impressive momentum with top-tier clients and strong clear validation that REDI is becoming a critical category for the future of the asset class. As early backers of the company we're excited to see the continued growth journey of the company."

Christoph Gras, Co-Founder & General Partner at Planet A Ventures comments: ""Financial decisions demand scientific depth and reliability. Optiml embeds that discipline into real estate investing — turning complex capital choices into bankable outcomes that enhance ROI and deliver positive climate outcomes."

"Irreversible capital decisions define performance in real estate," said Manfred Heid, Managing Partner at BitStone Capital. "We backed Optiml early because institutional investors need decision intelligence that stands up to governance and scale."

"Real estate and the built environment are at an inflection point — shifting from legacy, siloed workflows and static reports. We backed Optiml because it is building institutional-grade decision intelligence layer that transforms the world's largest financial asset class into something that can be measured, governed and optimized like modern markets", says Dominik Zalewski, Investment Lead, The Bau Ventures.

Josh Rapperport, Principal at Innovation Endeavors, adds: "Optiml is building the system of action that elevates real estate into a truly computational financial asset class — unlocking breakthrough innovation in how capital is deployed, governed and optimized."

The new capital will support Optiml's growth over the next two years, enabling expansion into new markets, deeper product capabilities and continued definition of Real Estate Decision Intelligence as a global system of action.

About Optiml

Optiml is pioneering Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI) — a new software category enabling institutional investors, asset managers, owners and their consultants to continuously optimize hold, sell, invest and Capex sequencing decisions across real estate portfolios. Optiml combines AI, finance and governance expertise to give real estate leaders a transparent and auditable decision system built for modern constraints. Visit www.optiml.com to learn more.

