Ultra-High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Registers 3x Growth in Demand as Sales of Sports Cars Reach US$ 11.36 Bn: Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest study offers detailed analysis on the ultra-high performance tire market. It provides offers qualitative and quantitative assessment of factors and macro-economic indicators affecting growth across segments in terms of tire type, vehicle type, and sales channel across several countries and regions between 2021 and 2031.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per an exhaustive survey by FMI, the global ultra-high performance (UHP) tire market is poised to top US$ 10.4 Bn in 2021. Increasing number of professional automotive racing activities such as Formula One, NASCAR, and others is augmenting the market growth.

Driven by this, the market is forecast to total US$ 29.32 Bn by 2031, in comparison to US$ 9.4 Bn recorded in 2020.

The sales of ultra-high performance tires grew at a CAGR of 3.7% over the past half-decade. Shift of consumer preference of adopting high performance automotive components such as tires to enhance the driving experience and comfort is propelling the product demand.

In response to this, the sales of UHP tires are projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

A substantial rise in demand for automotive vehicles such as sports cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and others has been witnessed over the last few years. According to a report by the International Council on Clean Transportation, around 5.7 million new SUV cars were sold in 2019 across the European Union (EU) alone. This increase in sales of automotive vehicles is expected to create high revenue generation opportunities for the market.

As per FMI, all-season tires are estimated to emerge as the most preferred tire type, projecting sales growth at a staggering CAGR of 11.6% through 2031.

Primary factor driving the segment growth is the ability to provide high performance on both dry and wet roads, making them ideal for all types of weather conditions.

"Leading tire manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high quality tires with anti-puncture and high durability features. These efforts are expected to bode well for the market growth," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Ultra-High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Study

China is anticipated to account for around 1/3 rd sales in the East Asia market, creating an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1 Bn by 2031 end.

is anticipated to account for around 1/3 sales in the market, creating an incremental opportunity of more than by 2031 end. The U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America , accounting for nearly 81.5% of the overall sales in 2021.

, accounting for nearly 81.5% of the overall sales in 2021. Germany , home to the top automotive manufacturing companies in the world, is estimated to account for about 17.9% of the total revenue share across Europe by 2031.

, home to the top automotive manufacturing companies in the world, is estimated to account for about 17.9% of the total revenue share across by 2031. In terms of car type, sports cars are forecast to emerge as the most remunerative segment, creating an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 11.360.1 Mn through 2031.

through 2031. Based on sales channel, replacement/aftermarket is projected to lead the segment, accounting for over 76.1% of the global sales over the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Professional racing automotive vehicles need to replace their tires after every race or after a certain number of laps. Thus, increasing number of racing activities is estimated to accelerate the sales across the replacement/aftermarket segment.

Increasing number of light automotive trucks owing to the rising number of small and medium-size enterprises across the countries such as China , India , the U.S., and others are propelling the demand for ultra-high performance tires across the light truck vehicle segment.

Key Restraints

High cost of ultra-high performance tires compared to conventional tires might hamper the growth in the market.

Stringent regulation regarding the production of automotive tires due to their non-biodegradable concerns is restraining the growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global market are aiming at entering into strategic collaborations, agreement, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their production facilities across different countries.

Besides this, some of the players are emphasizing on investing and developing new high quality products to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In January 2020 , Toyo Tire Corporation, a leading tire and rubber products company, announced signing a sponsorship agreement with a renowned New Zealand drifting racer, Michael Whiddett . As per the agreement Toyo Tire will sponsor tires to the driver for drifting races and other events. The promotional strategy with assist the company enhance its global presence.

, Toyo Tire Corporation, a leading tire and rubber products company, announced signing a sponsorship agreement with a renowned drifting racer, . As per the agreement Toyo Tire will sponsor tires to the driver for drifting races and other events. The promotional strategy with assist the company enhance its global presence. In June 2021 , The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, a multinational tire manufacturer, announced acquiring a U.S.-based tire designing and manufacturing company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company after finalizing the merger agreement on February 22. This will assist the company to expand its product portfolios,

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin Group

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Bridgestone

KUMHO TIRE Co., Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Nankang Rubber Tire Corp., Ltd.

HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.

Toyo Tires

NEXEN TIRE

The Hercules Tire and Rubber Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Dunlop Tires)

Chaoyang Tires, LLC

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Elangperdana Tyre Industry (Accelera Radial)

More Valuable Insights on Ultra-High Performance (UHP) Tire Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global ultra-high performance tire market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in ultra-high performance tire market with detailed segmentation:

By Tire Type:

Summer

Winter

All-Season

By Vehicle Type:

Sports Car

SUV/MUV

Light Trucks

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Replacement/Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into ultra-high performance tire market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for ultra-high performance tire market between 2021 and 2031

Ultra-high performance tire market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Ultra-high performance tire market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

