Highlights of the week include appearances by Petro Poroshenko, the President of Ukraine; boxing legends - the Klitschkos; Wyclef Jean, the Grammy Award-winning artist; Boho Beautiful, the global yoga sensation; and Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Minister of Finance.

Ukraine House Davos showcases opportunities to invest in the new Ukraine as it integrates its economy with the European Union, leveraging competitive advantages in technology, manufacturing and agribusiness.

"If you think you know Ukraine, think again! It's the last substantial emerging market within Europe. It's a modern, dynamic democracy looking forward to the future with confidence," said Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos.

Ukraine House Davos opens its doors Monday at 6:30 pm with an evening panel, "Trailblazing Activists: Female Profiles in Courage" featuring Olga Kudinenko, Founder of Tabletochki; Alaa Murabit, Co-Founder Omnis Institute and Executive Director Phase Minus One; and June Sarpong, British broadcaster and ambassador for the Prince's Trust. The panel is hosted by the Aspen Institute and moderated by its Executive Vice President Elliot Gerson.

Tuesday kicks off with a panel on "Character in Leadership" featuring Simon Anholt, Founder of the Good Country; Gerard Seijts, Executive Director of the Ian O. Ihnatowycz Institute for Leadership, Ivey Business School; Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO Western NIS Enterprise Fund and Sophia Opatska, Founding Dean and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lviv Business School of the Ukrainian Catholic University. It is moderated by Ambassador John Herbst, Director of Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center.

Afternoon sessions on Tuesday launch at 1:00 pm with a panel on "Scaling Startups in Artificial Intelligence" featuring Imtiaz Adam, Founder and CEO of Deep Learn Strategies; Alexandra Johnson, Founder and Managing Director of Global Technology Capital and Joe Landon, Vice President, Advanced Programs Development, Lockheed Martin. Next up at 3:00 pm, "Emerging Markets: Faster Growth or Fasten your Seatbelts" with Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Europe, the world's largest private capital association; Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital, leading Ukraine-focused PE fund and Andy Hunder, President, American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Tuesday wraps up with "International Women Leaders on the Future of Ukraine" hosted by Fred Kempe, CEO of the Atlantic Council. The panel speakers include Ieva Ilves, of the Ministry of Defence of Latvia and former First Lady of Estonia; Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration; and Melanne Verveer, First US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues.

Every evening, Ukraine House Davos kicks off its after-party featuring Ukrainian cuisine, culture, and networking to the hot sounds of Alina Pash and Lviv ethno-jazz band Shockolad.

About Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos is powered by co-organizers Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA), Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Horizon Capital. Ukraine House Davos is proud of its all-female, five-member Organizing Committee of volunteers Svitlana Grytsenko (Victor Pinchuk Foundation), Jaroslawa Johnson (WNISEF), Lenna Koszarny (Horizon Capital), Olga Afanasyeva (UVCA) and Alexa Chopivsky (Ukraine House Davos).

In addition to the generous support of its Co-Organizers and Gold Sponsor Temerty Foundation, Panel Sponsors of Ukraine House Davos include BHFF, Business 100, EBS, Effective Investments LLC, First Generation Capital, Hillmont Partners, ICU, IT Ukraine Association, TA Ventures, TIU Canada and UFUTURE Investment Group.

Ukraine House Davos is supported by UkraineInvest, National Investment Council, Ukrainian World Congress, Aspen Institute, Aspen Institute Kyiv and the Atlantic Council.

