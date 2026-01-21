UK CONSULTANTS FORECAST HIGHER GROWTH AS DEMAND FOR DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY IS EXPECTED TO SURGE IN 2026

Consulting leaders anticipate sector expansion, projecting growth of 5.7% over the next 12 months and 7.4% in 2027

Digital technology services and AI continue to dominate the consulting agenda with 78% of consultants identifying them as driving growth in 2026

AI is helping enhance service quality and competitiveness as consulting firms who have invested significantly in AI report time savings, enhanced automation and improved speed from the technology however adapting to these developments is the industry's leading challenge

The proportion of consultants predicting that sustainability will be one of the top 3 consulting services to increase in the next 12 months is 10%, a decline of 18% since last year but nearly 50% consultants still predict growth this year

Nearly half of consultants (48%) now believe that increased hybrid working could adversely affect opportunities for training and development – an increase of 7% from last year

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research from the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) reveals that consulting firms are forecasting robust growth for this year and next despite uncertainty in the UK and global economy. The findings of the MCA Member Survey 2026, conducted by independent research firm Savanta, show a continued shift in the consulting landscape as firms anticipate increased client demand for digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) services over the next two years. The survey of individual consultants from large, medium, and small firms also highlights other trends in the sector, including requests for more in-person interaction and additional training in AI.

MCA members expect client demand for digital technology and AI-driven solutions to grow in the coming year, underscoring AI's key role in shaping consulting activity for clients, as well as for firms themselves. Growth forecast for both 2026 and 2027 by consulting leaders stands at 5.7% and 7.4% respectively with firms of all sizes reporting more optimism compared to previous years. While both SMEs and large consultancies anticipate growth, the survey reveals slight differences in outlook. SMEs cite agility and tailored service offerings as key to their positive projections, while larger firms point to digital transformation projects as the main reason for expected growth. There is, however, a degree of caution, with optimism not yet returning to the highs seen immediately after the pandemic.

Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive of the Management Consultancies Association (MCA), said:

"2026 is a year of real opportunity for UK businesses to move forward positively. Consultants have a track record of helping businesses adapt in periods of volatility and providing clarity, momentum and practical solutions at a time when optimism can feel scarce. This survey makes one thing clear: the UK consulting industry will play an important role in the year ahead driving growth and digital innovation with clients as our economy faces rapid technological change, economic pressures and continued geopolitical challenges. Our industry is helping organisations adopt new AI technologies responsibly, ethically and effectively and consultants have a key role in keeping long term priorities such as sustainability on track with clients despite their short-term pressures."

Baroness Lloyd of Effra CBE, Minister for Digital Economy, added:

"The Management Consultancy sector plays a vital role in the Government's business agenda and has been highlighted as a key sector within the Industrial Strategy which is already making a difference to the UK economy. Serving as a catalyst for transformation, helping businesses to unlock potential, embrace innovation and shape a future of limitless possibilities, I am delighted that the MCA survey shows that the sector can expect further strong growth, serving to boost skills and create high quality jobs across the UK."

The survey of over 1,000 consultants shows that AI and digital technology remain the strongest drivers of expected consulting activity, as clients look to capitalise on new efficiencies and value creation. Cyber Security and risk mitigation services are also set to grow, reflecting clients' need to increase resilience and navigate uncertainty. Cost reduction remains a priority, driven by ongoing economic concerns and shifting client budgets. The proportion of consultants predicting that sustainability is one of the top three consulting services to increase in the next 12 months is 10%, a decline on last year of 18% and the lowest proportion in 5 years. While sustainability may not be top of mind for many clients currently it remains widely regarded as a growth area with 48% of consultants still predicting some growth this year. While regulatory and reporting requirements remain the drivers of sustainability-related demand, industry leaders emphasise the importance of maintaining momentum in this area and working with clients to ensure continued progress despite shifting priorities and the broader political and economic uncertainty. Those that are experiencing growth in this area cite demand around risk, resilience and reputation as well as financially focused outcomes.

To help growth, the majority of consulting firms plan to increase investment in AI themselves. 77% of firms have now integrated AI into their systems or enabled employees to use AI models while 76% search for information and undertake research using AI (up 9% since last year), leading to faster processes and improved operational efficiency. However, this rapid rise in AI is now cited as the industry's leading challenge by half of all firms (52%), with firms facing higher costs for technology, staff training and development, and some uncertainty remains over clients' willingness to pay for these advanced services.

The survey also covers the attitudes of consultants working within the sector and variety of client projects and work stream is now the top driver of job satisfaction, closely followed by flexible working conditions. While hybrid working continues to be successful, there is a desire for more in-person interaction, with 60% of respondents expressing a preference to see more colleagues in the office. Nearly half of survey participants (48%) are concerned that increased remote working may adversely affect staff development. Despite this, 60% are satisfied with their training with AI and digital skills most in demand (66%).

