MCA AWARDS 2025 WINNERS HIGHLIGHT HOW UK CONSULTING SUPPORTS GROWTH AND INNOVATION

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 guests gathered at Grosvenor House, London, to celebrate the 27th annual MCA Awards honouring exceptional achievements across the UK consulting industry. The event demonstrated the sector's transformative impact on business, government and society with finalists recognised for driving growth, innovation and purpose led change.

Hosted by Clare Balding CBE and Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive of the MCA, the ceremony welcomed clients, government officials, media, and industry leaders. The evening highlighted the depth of talent and the breadth of expertise across consulting firms of all sizes.

In a keynote address, Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, said:

"Management consultancy in the UK is a real international success story. Alongside other professional services, our firms are recognised for their world-class expertise, high standards and creativity.

"Management consultancy alone has grown significantly over recent years, with GVA of over £20 billion. But that is not all. The expertise and passion within the consultancy sector are central to delivering our plans to unlock growth across the whole UK economy, from energy to skills to innovation. Through the Industrial Strategy Professional Business Services Sector Plan, the government is investing in the sector and working in partnership. From harnessing AI to addressing the productivity gap, to expanding the next generation financial and professional services programme and supporting innovation in R&D, we are resolute in our commitment to the sector."

The Times Project of the Year was awarded to EY and Four Futures for their immersive sustainability initiative, which transported senior leaders 30 years into the future to inspire climate action. The project also won Best Use of Thought Leadership for its originality and strategic impact.

Jeremy Dykes of Capgemini Invent received The Times Consultant of the Year and Thought Leader Consultant of the Year for his pioneering work on UK river health and environmental monitoring. Judges commended his leadership in implementing continuous pollution tracking under the Environment Act, calling it a transformational approach with real-world impact.

Winning and highly commended entries demonstrated outstanding innovation and delivery. KPMG with Tesco were recognised in Performance Improvement in the Private Sector for embedding real-time insights that enhanced customer experience and commercial performance. Deloitte with AstraZeneca were honoured in Technology Transformation for building a robust digital foundation that unlocked predictive capabilities and scalable value. PwC with AMP Bank and Engine by Starling were celebrated in Strategy for launching a new digital banking division in just 15 months, targeting underserved segments in Australia.

Sharing in Growth, an SME firm, won in Change and Transformation in the Public Sector for supporting cultural and operational transformation in aerospace manufacturing. Deloitte with Cisco received the Sustainability Award for reimagining supplier engagement and reducing environmental impact. KPMG with Marie Curie were recognised in the Social Value category for transforming palliative care and improving NHS sustainability.

Inner Circle Consulting with Liverpool City Council and Gate One with North Central London Integrated Care Board were winners in Public Sector Performance Improvement and People and Leadership, respectively. Capgemini's work with the UK Supreme Court was commended for its digital transformation that enhanced transparency and global best practice.

A panel of over 60 judges from business, academia, and media selected winners through rigorous interviews and assessments. Aanisa Kazim from EY was named Team Leader of the Year. Jayne Goble from KPMG was recognised as Technology Consultant of the Year. Charlotte Sweeney OBE of Charlotte Sweeney Associates won the Inclusion Award. Lucy Pringle from KPMG was named Chartered Management Consultant of the Year, and Jez Groom from Cowry Consulting won the Experienced Leader category.

Scarlett Regan from PwC was awarded Young Consultant of the Year for her vision and achievements. Toby Fairhurst from Arup was recognised as a Rising Star for his technical expertise and authenticity. Alistair Butler from PwC received the Apprentice of the Year award.

Best New Consultancy went to Squarcle, a firm helping clients modernise, de-risk, and transform supply chain performance through data-driven efficiency. Judges praised its impressive growth and strong client backing.

Digital Economy Minister, Liz Lloyd, said:

"The Professional and Business Services sector is a vibrant part of the UK economy, worth over £300bn a year and making up one in every seven jobs – which is why it's central to our modern Industrial Strategy.

"The Government supports this thriving sector to drive growth and innovation, and I congratulate this year's winners for exemplifying the immense talent and excellence in UK consulting."

In her speech at the Ceremony, Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive of the MCA, said:

"When I look at the list of winners, the consultants that impressed the most were those who innovated, who pushed boundaries, turned old orthodoxies on their heads, who did the unpredictable. There were those who demonstrated their empathy: who listened to what clients needed, who built relationships. The people who showed up – quite literally – who were on site, embedded, all in, and who left a long and lasting legacy. Those who built teams and won sceptical clients over, who took people along with them. But what really stood out were those who were driven by purpose and passion. Again and again, we heard in interview why our finalists wanted to make a difference. They knew that by delivering for clients, they were also delivering much needed change, for their society, their economy and their country."

There were 23 award categories in this year's MCA Awards with 11 project awards, 9 individual awards and 3 overall awards. Across all categories, a quarter were won by SME consulting firms.

Young consultants were again recognised for their achievements at the start of their career. Young Consultant of the Year went to Scarlett Regan of PwC - the judges were impressed with 'her vision, the scale of her responsibilities and her significant achievements' while in the 'Rising Star' category, Toby Fairhurst from Arup was recognised for his 'deep technical knowledge and authenticity'. Alistair Butler from PwC received the Apprentice of the Year award. Media partner, The Times, will be publishing details of the finalists in a special supplement on the 17th of November. A full list of the MCA Awards 2025 winners and highly commended can be found at www.mca.org.uk

