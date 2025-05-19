MCA AWARDS FINALISTS DEMONSTRATE HOW CONSULTING IS DRIVING UK GROWTH AND INNOVATION

The MCA Awards 2025 highlight the vital role of consulting in shaping the future of industries, businesses, and public services and helping clients drive innovation and growth across the UK and the world

This year, 50 finalist firms have made it to the interview stages, backed by leading 100 clients. 85 individuals are also through to the finalist round

There are 22 awards categories for both individuals and projects as well as Best New Consultancy, Times Consultant of the Year and Project of the Year

Among the finalists, 50% are SMEs, highlighting the diverse expertise in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and people management advisory services across the UK's consulting industry

LONDON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Consultancies Association (MCA) has announced the finalists for the MCA Awards 2025, celebrating the achievements in management consulting that drive innovation and growth across numerous business sectors, both in the UK and internationally. This year's awards highlight the transformative efforts of consulting firms and individuals committed to tackling complex challenges, delivering sustainable growth and positively impacting society.

Judging interviews will take place next month with consulting firms joining client leaders from brands including Bupa, Whitbread, Warner Brothers, AstraZeneca, Tesco, Volkswagen and Sainsburys. More than 60 independent judges from diverse industries will ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation of the entries.

The MCA Awards projects underscore the consulting sector's crucial role in driving growth for the UK economy, enhancing business efficiencies, and fostering innovation. They also highlight the sector's importance as a trusted advisor during uncertain times. Notable examples include PwC's collaboration with veterinary care group IVC Evidensia (IVCE) on a technology transformation, which supported teams in 2800 clinics worldwide, boosting operational efficiencies and facilitating growth and acquisitions and 4C Associates partnership with Bourne Leisure, a leading holiday home and hotel business, which unlocked £21m in savings while improving efficiency, sustainability, and guest experience. SME consultancy Sharing in Growth worked with Maher, a machining company, to achieve strategic and operational improvements, resulting in a threefold increase in aerospace sector sales. Additionally, Gate One revamped Whitbread's Premier Inn reservation platform, enhancing bookings, revenue, and business resilience.

Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive of the Management Consultancies Association, of said

"Consulting is at the forefront of driving growth and innovation for clients, and this year's MCA Awards finalists exemplify the diverse and impactful work being delivered across various sectors in the UK and globally. We are thrilled to see the breadth of projects represented across different categories and are proud that over 100 leading client organisations are partnering with consulting firms to showcase the true value of consulting to the economy and society. The countdown to the finals has begun, and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of all project teams and individuals."

Consulting advisory work on the safe deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) is in high demand across many sectors, as highlighted by numerous successful MCA Awards case studies. In the Technology Transformation category, EY's collaboration with Diageo on transforming its digital supply chain with data, AI, and technology enhancements stands out. This project unlocked significant financial benefits while drastically reducing Diageo's water and carbon footprint.

In the Change and Transformation in the Public Sector category, Capgemini Invent partnered with the Cabinet Office to accelerate AI adoption across the UK Government. This initiative ensures that AI enhances public services and positions the UK as a leader in secure, ethical, effective AI.

The sector's role in driving digital technology enhancements is evident across various categories and finalist projects. In the Performance Improvement in the Private Sector category, Atkins Réalis optimised data collection about the M25, Britain's busiest motorway, using new Geographic Information System tools. This work reduced disruptions, minimised risks to maintenance teams, and cut road maintenance costs for Connect Plus Services. In the public sector, Moorhouse Consulting collaborated with Network Rail to enhance safety and efficiency across 20,000 miles of track using innovative technology, resulting in improved reliability and efficiency. Additionally, PwC worked with Homes England to implement a new digital system for efficient grant applications, accelerating the allocation of £6 million in funding to support social housing.

Other finalist projects show how the very best of private sector expertise can deliver better frontline services for taxpayers. Examples include Capita which assisted the North West London Integrated Care System (ICS) by centralising fragmented staffing offices and procurement systems, achieving £12.6 million in annual savings, which were reinvested back into patient care. KPMG meanwhile supported the NHS Federated Data Platform, positively impacting over 1 million patients across England while, in the Technology Transformation category, GHD Consulting consolidated thousands of Defra data sources to facilitate the rapid and efficient provision of £50 million in targeted support to farmers most affected by the 2024 winter flooding.

Other brilliant examples of consulting work in the public sector include BJSS who worked with Natural Resources Wales to create the Flood Warning Information Service for Wales, reducing flood alert times from 10 minutes to 30 seconds and deployed with 98% delivery success rate during Storm Bert. (Performance Improvement in the Public Sector) and Inner Circle Consulting worked with Liverpool Adult Social Care Services to help deliver £8.9 million in annual cost avoidance against a backdrop of acute financial pressures in social care. (Performance Improvement in the Public Sector).

Consultancies also contribute to broader societal benefits through their work with clients. In the 'Best Use of Thought Leadership' category, Deloitte partnered with the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales to highlight the benefits of investing in early childhood development. Inner Circle Consulting, working with the London Homes Coalition, identified a skills gap, projecting a shortfall of 2,600 workers needed for social housing plans. Additionally, CF, commissioned by the Alzheimer's Society, calculated the total cost of dementia in the UK to be £42 billion in 2024, projected to rise to £90 billion by 2040, with over 63% of these costs borne by patients and their families. The study emphasised the urgent need for early diagnosis, increased support for unpaid carers, robust social care, and improved data capture, leading to a government commitment to raising diagnosis rate targets.

The UK is also a global power in consulting and this is reflected in the 'International' category which includes projects by PwC, KPMG, and Mott MacDonald. BAE Systems Digital Intelligence boosted cyber resilience in the Indian and Pacific regions, while PwC transformed Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway Capital Works division to upgrade and extend the rail system for 9.5 million daily passengers.

Clients are continuing to look for consulting support to help them meet targets for net-zero and emissions as well as regulatory requirements. This is evident in the Sustainability category where finalists include Capgemini who collaborated with the Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency (DVLA) to reduce 3,694 tonnes of CO2 emissions over five years by transitioning parts of its fleet to electric vehicles. Deloitte partnered with Cisco to develop a Sustainability Data Foundation that tracks detailed carbon footprint information for over 65,000 products while in Greater Manchester, CBRE implemented an ESG framework that evaluates potential development sites for acquisition across 35 metrics, reflecting best practices in sustainable development and social value, contributing to the region's economic development.

The MCA Awards celebrate exceptional individuals across ten categories, including Apprentice of the Year, Technology Consultant of the Year, and Team Leader of the Year. Simon Dale, a finalist for Technology Consultant of the Year, has enhanced BJSS' data capability with a new data service framework. Charith Abeyrantne from Deloitte, noted in the Experienced Leader Award, is recognised for this role in helping clients to responsibly scale Generative AI and AI in their organisations, following his previous career as a teacher.

In total, PwC have 27 projects and individuals going through to the finalist stage, followed by KPMG (26), EY (16) and Deloitte (12). Small firms also have a number of finalists including Inner Circle Consulting (5) and IMPOWER (4). In the category for Best New Consultancy, a total of four consultancy firms are included.

The MCA Awards 2025 will culminate in a ceremony hosted by Clare Balding CBE at the Grosvenor Hotel this autumn while a reception for the finalists will take place at Lancaster House. Full details including information on ticket and table bookings for the event taking place at the Grosvenor House in London can be found at www.mca.org.uk/mca-awards.

A full list of finalists is available at www.mca.org.uk/mca-awards/finalists-2025

