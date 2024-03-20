UGREEN Unveils Nexode RG 65W Charger in Europe

Giving Customers A Playful Charging Experience

BERLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in Charging accessories, is excited to unveil its Nexode RG 65W charger in Europe. The RG 65W utilizes GaNFast technology to provide faster, safer, and more convenient charging for up to three devices, in addition to it's unique, playful robot design.

The Nexode RG stands out as an eccentric tabletop piece and a delightful daily companion. In contrast to the standard designs of ordinary chargers, the Nexode RG boasts a whimsical and distinctive robot design, captivating users who desire more than mere functionality from their chargers.

At the heart of Nexode RG's creation is its designer, Canyu Yang, who dared to challenge the conventional minimalist and business-centric design ethos. "Mr. Yang's vision was not just about functionality, but also about creating an emotional connection." states Ugreen Product Manager, Christy Wang. "He chose to infuse the charger with an artful, compact aesthetic, enhancing its warmth and charm. His personal love for music also found its way into the design, culminating in the delightful concept of a small robot, charmingly adorned with headphones. This fusion of technology and artistry is what sets the product apart."

Powered by cutting-edge GaNFast™ technology, the Nexode RG 65W delivers fast-charging capabilities that outperform traditional chargers. The reduction in size and easy portability compared to traditional chargers is due to Airpyra™ stacking technology, making the 65-watt charger ideal for home, work, or travel. With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, this cute charger is compatible with all modern smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. It boasts the ability to charge an iPhone 15 Pro to 60% or MacBook Air M2 to 51% in just 30 minutes, which is an impressive feat.

With UGREEN's extensive history in the mobile charging industry, there is a clear understanding of priority with regard to user safety. The Nexode RG series are all built with flame-retardant and durable materials. To further enhance safety, UGREEN's Thermal Guard™ system continuously monitors the device's temperature, taking regular temperature readings throughout its use. This vigilant monitoring helps prevent potential issues like short circuits, overloads, and overvoltage, ensuring a safe and worry-free charging experience.

Starting March 20, 2024, the Nexode RG 65W charger will be available at the Ugreen official store and Ugreen Amazon store (DE/FR/ES/IT) for 49,99€. The Nexode RG 65W charger will be available on Amazon UK on April 8, 2024.

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing premium mobile accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com.

