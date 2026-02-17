LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN has announced the upcoming launch of its latest flagship AI NAS models. By integrating artificial intelligence directly into private cloud storage, UGREEN is redefining how data is managed and used. Rather than serving simply as a passive repository, data stored on UGREEN AI NAS becomes an active digital asset, capable of being understood, retrieved, and utilized with greater efficiency. The iDX Series, which includes the UGREEN NASync iDX6011 and the NASync iDX6011 Pro, offers performance, intelligence, and privacy without compromise.

UGREEN Expands Its NAS Lineup with New AI-Powered Flagship Series, Signaling the Era of the Smart Private Cloud

The Full UGREEN NAS Family: Solutions for All Needs

UGREEN's NAS portfolio is built around the real-world needs of different user groups, forming a versatile family that balances flexibility, ease of use, and scalable performance across a wide range of scenarios.

The NASync iDX Series is the flagship, delivering ultimate NAS performance with AI-powered smart features and local LLM capabilities for power users with demanding storage and productivity needs.

The NASync DXP Series provides scalable, pro-grade systems for enthusiasts, content creators, small teams, and more, combining advanced capabilities with a smooth, easy-to-use experience.

For those just getting started, the NASync DH Series offers intuitive, easy-to-use devices that deliver secure, high-capacity storage alongside practical, time-saving management features.

UGREEN's new AI NAS lineup redefines the private cloud with on-device intelligence at its core. By embedding AI directly into the system, UGREEN AI NAS enables faster access, smarter organization, and stronger privacy without relying on the cloud.

Flagship Specs and AI Capabilities

The most powerful model in the series is the NASync iDX6011 Pro, which is powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor delivering up to 96 TOPS of compute, and features dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots along with 64GB of LPDDR5X memory as standard. With expandable storage up to 196TB, users can centrally manage photos, videos, and documents, while built-in on-device AI delivers smooth performance keeps data private. Built-in AI tools save time and boost productivity, including Universal Search, Uliya AI Chat, AI Album, Voice Memos, and File Organization. All processing for these practical features is done locally, keeping your data completely private and off third-party servers.

UGREEN AI NAS is now available for super early bird pre‑order on the official UGREEN website in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Customers can reserve their unit with a $30 deposit and enjoy savings of up to $1,040. The super early‑bird offer runs until March, after which the product will launch on Kickstarter to reach a broader global audience.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally. Starting in 2024, the brand has expanded into innovative new fields, including AI-powered NAS solutions, further enhancing its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903586/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634148/UGREEN_Limited_Logo.jpg