UGREEN Reimagines Everyday Tech with Next-Gen Charging and AI-Powered Storage at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, held from September 5 to 9, UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics, is unveiling its next-generation MagFlow product lineup, built to make daily charging simpler, faster, and more reliable. At its booth (Hall 3.2, Stand 145), UGREEN is also showcasing its upcoming AI NAS products, including technical insights and live demonstrations.

UGREEN, recognized globally as a leader in consumer technology, now delivers over 70 product categories across work, home, and mobile scenarios. The brand's consistent focus on intelligent design and quality craftsmanship has established a reputation for integrating technology seamlessly into modern living. The new MagFlow series reflects this vision, combining advanced engineering with a commitment to delivering accessible and efficient solutions across a wide range of use cases.

The expansion of the MagFlow series comes shortly after UGREEN announced one of the industry's first Qi2 25W magnetic power banks in July. At IFA 2025, the brand is releasing the complete lineup with a range of Qi2 25W wireless chargers designed to address the needs of fast-paced lifestyles, offering broad compatibility beyond Apple devices and tailored specifically for magnetic charging. Whether on the go, at work, or at home, the lineup offers a versatile charging experience for every routine.

The flagship in the series, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W, offers ultra-fast 25W wireless charging, 30W two-way fast charging, and broad compatibility across devices. It provides lightweight portability without the need to carry additional cables, delivering fast charging during commutes, at train stations, or in airports.

The MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W brings a foldable design and dual-device support, pairing portability with powerful functionality. It provides seamless support for wired and wireless connections simultaneously, enabling productivity without clutter. The integrated stand further enhances convenience, making it possible to charge while working or taking calls in the office.

Complementing these core products are the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W and the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W. Both deliver multi-device support, allowing users to recharge Apple devices together by simply placing them on the sleek bedside unit. Overnight charging becomes effortless, complemented by a smart stand that offers both stability and convenient viewing.

Beyond mobile charging, UGREEN reinforces its leadership in the intelligent storage sector by showcasing the latest developments in the successful NASync series products. In addition to the existing NASync DXP Series, IFA 2025 attendees can also experience the new NASync DH and iDX series, catering for both beginners and advanced users.

A dedicated interactive zone demonstrates how AI NAS combines robust performance with practical benefits, guided by expert explanations and hands-on sessions. This immersive approach underscores the brand's technical strength and strategic vision in shaping the next generation of smart storage solutions.

By addressing evolving needs across both mobile lifestyles and intelligent storage, UGREEN highlights its ambition to remain at the forefront of global innovation while delivering tangible benefits for modern living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765676/13fff0ac9f1b22a19a24f0519598b86.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765677/0756a391a52908ddbed1ef997bd7bef.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634148/UGREEN_Limited_Logo.jpg