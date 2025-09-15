UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 25W Series: Next-Gen Magnetic Wireless Charging for Apple and More

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN has launched its new MagFlow Qi2 25W series, a collection of fast magnetic wireless chargers using the very latest Qi standard. First revealed at IFA 2025 in Berlin, the series offers faster charging, stronger magnetic connections, and advanced safety features to customers in the Middle East. These Qi2 25W chargers offer high-speed wireless charging for both Apple and Android Qi standard devices, including the new iPhone 17 series.

UGREEN MagFlow Series Featuring Qi2 25W

The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W provides fast wireless charging users can fit in their pocket. Qi2 25W-certified, it also offers 30W two-way wired charging, with the ability to charge three devices simultaneously. A powerful magnet array ensures a secure connection, while the real-time battery display keeps users informed. The compact design integrates Thermal Guard™ temperature control, 13-layer protection, and a braided cable that doubles as a carry strap.

The series also includes three foldable magnetic charging stands with Thermal Guard™ protection. All are compatible with Apple's StandBy mode, and are designed for nightstands, offices, or study use.

The MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W is an ultra-portable solution for charging iPhone and AirPods at the same time. It folds neatly into a compact cube, with an adjustable stand that makes it ideal for travel or dynamic workspaces. Its durable, stylish design adds both practicality and polish.

Designed for desks and nightstands, the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W delivers stable Qi2 25W charging with a weighted base and an adjustable stand that supports 70° tilting. It powers iPhone, Apple Watch*, and AirPods simultaneously, and allows users to watch videos conveniently while charging.

Completing the lineup is the sleek and slim MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W, which is also able to charge three Apple devices wirelessly despite its stylish form factor and ability to fold completely flat.

The series also include a wireless car charger and a charging pad. For more, visit the UGREEN website.

*Apple Watch charging compatibility may vary by model.

Availability

The UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 25W Series is now available in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Amazon KSA, Amazon UAE, Noon KSA, and Noon UAE. It is also available in offline stores across the UAE, including Virgin, Jumbo, and Sharaf DG. In KSA, the series can be found at Jarir Bookstore and Extra at the end of September.

Contact: eric.zhou@ugreen.us

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772689/1920x1080.jpg