Ugreen Launches Nexode Pro Series, Delivering a Lightning-Fast Charging Experience

BERLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18, Ugreen, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, unveils its highly anticipated Nexode Pro Series, a revolutionary line of fast charger products designed to meet the needs of modern consumers. The series introduces four cutting-edge chargers, each offering exceptional features and performance.

"Power to the Pro". Ugreen launches its Nexode Pro GaN charger Series, delivering a Lightning-Fast Charging Experience

These chargers incorporate the latest Airpyra™ Tech, a new generation of electronic stacking technology, resulting in a compact and portable design. Despite their smaller stature, the Nexode Pro Series chargers deliver higher charging efficiency, ensuring devices are powered up quickly and efficiently.

The Nexode Pro Series chargers are ideal for a wide range of devices. All chargers of the series support various fast charging protocols, including PD/QC/SCP/AFC/PPS and the 45W Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0. With this comprehensive compatibility, the chargers are guaranteed to work seamlessly with the latest devices, providing efficient and reliable charging solutions.

Notably, all the Nexode Pro Series chargers contribute to a greener world through their use of GaNInfinity™ Chips, which help reduce CO2 emissions.

Among the standout products in the series is the Nexode Pro 65W 3-Port GaN Ultra-Slim Fast Charger. This compact charger delivers 65 watts of fast charging power and is designed with travel-friendliness in mind. With its palm-sized design enabled by Airpyra™ Tech with GaNInfinity™ Tech, the charger easily fits into any bag or pocket. Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it allows users to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The charger is compatible with a wide range of electronic devices and ensures the utmost safety with its built-in Thermal Guard™ system, protecting against overheating, overcharging, and excessive current.

Another exceptional item in the series is the Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN Fast Charger. This powerhouse charger features a single USB C1 port that can deliver 140W of power. It's capable of charging a 16'' MacBook Pro from 0 to 86% in just an hour. This makes it a game-changer for power-hungry devices. With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the charger can charge up to four devices simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple chargers. Its compact design ensures easy portability. The charger is compatible with various fast charging protocols and incorporates the same safety features as the rest of the series, including the Thermal Guard™ system and high-grade PVC material for added protection.

All chargers will be available at the Ugreen website and Amazon with 15% early bird discount.

Nexode Pro 100W, €74.99: Available here for Amazon and here for Ugreen.

Nexode Pro 160W, €119.99: Available here for Amazon and here for Ugreen.

Nexode Pro 65W mini, € 55.99: Available in January

Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim, € 55.99: Available in January

The launch of the Nexode Pro Series reaffirms Ugreen's commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly charging solutions. With its compact design, superior performance, and wide-ranging compatibility, the Nexode Pro Series is set to transform the fast-charging experience for consumers worldwide.

