U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market to Reach $5.81 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-up Milk), Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, and Others), and Point of Sale (Prescription Based and OTC): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". As per the report, the U.S. baby infant formula industry was accounted for $3.65 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. However, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding and concerns regarding food safety hinder the market growth. On the contrary, preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11214

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for baby infant formula increased in the U.S. owing to panic buying for at-home consumption.

The development of online platforms such as e-commerce and telemedicine favored the market growth during the pandemic. In addition, more and more people became health-conscious and preferred minimally processed food.

The infant milk segment held the largest share

By type, the infant milk segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the U.S. baby infant formula market, as it is specially designed to meet the growing needs of babies under six months of age, who are not breastfed or partially breastfed. However, the growing-up milk segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027, owing to rise in introduction of growing-up milk in diets of young children.

The pharmacy/medical stores segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By distribution channel, the pharmacy/medical stores segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to unawareness about the ingredients in infant formula and issues related to baby food safety. However, the hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the U.S. baby infant formula market, owing to strong economic growth, increase in disposable income, change in demographic profile, and consumer inclination toward infant health.

The OTC segment held the largest share

By point of sale, the OTC segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the U.S. baby infant formula market, as most of the babies are hypoallergenic and require no special attention with the consumption of infant formula. However, the prescription-based segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to the unawareness regarding the ingredients and their health effects.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11214

Major market players

Abbott Laboratories

Bobbie

Arla Foods

Dana Dairy Group, Ltd.

Campbell Soups Company

D-Signstore

Danone S.A.

Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc.

Kabrita USA

Nature's One, LLC.

Holle Baby Food AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Nestle S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Potato Protein Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Pure Coconut Water Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Swine Feed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Animal Protein Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research