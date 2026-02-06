Pool and Spa Market to Reach $49.1 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Seasonal usage and climate limitations act as significant constraints on the growth of the pool and spa market, as demand and utilization often fluctuate based on weather conditions and regional climates.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pool and Spa Market by Type (In-ground Pools, Above-ground Pools, Infinity / Designer Pools, Portable Hot Tubs, In-ground Spas / Jacuzzis, and Swim Spas), by Material (Concrete, Fiberglass / Acrylic, Vinyl Liner, Plastic / PVC, Metal, Others), by End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "pool and spa market" was valued at $26.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $49.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The pool and spa market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising consumer focus on health, wellness, and leisure at home, as more individuals invest in relaxation, hydrotherapy, and fitness-oriented water solutions. Increasing awareness of the mental and physical health benefits of aquatic environments—such as stress reduction, improved sleep, muscle recovery, and low-impact exercise—has elevated demand across residential and commercial segments. Post-pandemic lifestyle shifts, where homeowners prioritize outdoor living, premium home upgrades, and personal wellness zones, have further accelerated installations of pools, spas, hot tubs, and swim spas. Social media influence, design trends, and the appeal of luxury outdoor aesthetics have also enhanced consumer interest and spending. In parallel, technological innovations—smart controls, UV-C and ozone sanitation, energy-efficient pumps, and automated maintenance systems—are expanding adoption by making pool and spa ownership easier, more sustainable, and more customizable.

Beyond wellness and lifestyle preferences, the market benefits from expanding product availability across retail, specialty distributors, construction contractors, and e-commerce channels, which offer diverse product ranges for different budgets. Online platforms, in particular, support growth by enabling consumers to research designs, compare equipment, read reviews, and purchase accessories or maintenance systems conveniently. Subscription-based water-care kits, automated cleaning robots, and digital water-testing tools are gaining traction, supporting repeat purchases and long-term consumer engagement.

Product premiumization is another major driver as buyers increasingly seek high-end, design-forward, and energy-efficient pool and spa solutions. Manufacturers differentiate through sustainable materials, smart IoT features, advanced filtration, customizable jets, ergonomic seating, LED ambience lighting, and integrated entertainment systems. Growth in multifunctional outdoor living spaces—featuring spas, plunge pools, fountains, pergolas, and wellness decks—broadens the market's relevance beyond traditional recreation to full lifestyle enhancement.

Rising interest in holistic wellness, hydrotherapy, and outdoor experiential living continues to strengthen the market's appeal. Additionally, the trend toward health-conscious architecture, eco-friendly construction, and low-chemical water treatment aligns with evolving consumer expectations. As brands innovate with compact designs, energy-saving technologies, modular systems, and premium wellness features, the pool and spa market is set to maintain strong momentum—driven by shifting lifestyles, technological advancement, and continuous product innovation.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $26.3 billion Market Size in 2034 $49.1 billion CAGR 6.6 % No. of Pages in Report 317 Segments Covered Type, Material, End User, and Region Drivers • Rising demand for home leisure and wellness amenities • Growth of hospitality and tourism sector • Urbanization and expansion of residential construction Opportunities • Rising popularity of smart pools and connected spa systems Restraints • High installation and maintenance costs • Water scarcity and stringent environmental regulations

The in-ground pools segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the in-ground pool segment held the largest share of the pool and spa market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Its sustained dominance is driven by long-term durability, aesthetic appeal, and strong value addition to residential and commercial properties. In-ground pools offer extensive customization options and support advanced features such as smart controls, heating systems, LED lighting, and energy-efficient filtration, making them highly attractive for premium homeowners, resorts, and wellness facilities. Rising investments in home renovation and outdoor living spaces further strengthen demand, while builders and manufacturers continue enhancing materials, automation technologies, and eco-friendly solutions to ensure a reliable supply. With strong market reputation, longevity, and the ability to significantly elevate property value, the in-ground pool segment is well-positioned to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

The concrete segment to retain its dominance by 2035.

By material, the concrete pool segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to retain its leadership position through 2035. This dominance is driven by concrete's exceptional durability, structural strength, and unparalleled design flexibility, which allow for fully customized shapes, sizes, and aesthetic features. Concrete pools are highly favored in both residential and commercial projects due to their long lifespan and ability to integrate premium elements such as waterfalls, infinity edges, lighting systems, and advanced automation technologies. Additionally, the increasing trend toward luxury outdoor living spaces and high-end property enhancements continues to bolster demand for concrete pools. Builders and manufacturers are also adopting improved construction techniques, energy-efficient equipment, and sustainable materials to enhance performance and reduce maintenance requirements. With strong consumer preference for premium, customizable pool designs and its reputation for long-term reliability, the concrete segment is well-positioned to maintain its dominance in the market by 2035.

The residential stores segment to retain its dominance by 2035.

By end user, the residential segment dominated the pool and spa market in 2024 and is expected to retain its leadership position through 2035. This sustained dominance is driven by rising investments in home improvement, growing preference for personalized outdoor living spaces, and increasing consumer focus on wellness and leisure at home. Residential buyers continue to prioritize pools and spas for relaxation, fitness, entertainment, and property value enhancement, making this segment the primary driver of market demand. Additionally, advancements in smart controls, energy-efficient systems, and low-maintenance technologies have made pool and spa ownership more accessible and appealing for homeowners. As urbanization, disposable incomes, and lifestyle upgrades accelerate globally, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest and most influential end-user category in the pool and spa market through 2035.

Leading Market Players

Pentair plc

Fluidra S.A.

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Jacuzzi Brands LLC

Master Spas, LLC.

Kohler Co.

Villeroy & Boch AG

Duravit AG

Bullfrog International LC

Roca Sanitario, S.A

The report analyzes these key players in the pool and spa market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

