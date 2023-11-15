Type 1 Diabetes Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight | Leading Companies Developing Therapies - Eli Lilly, Vertex, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Rise, Tolerion, BioKier, Dompé Farmaceutici

The type 1 diabetes market is anticipated to be driven in the coming years due to the rise in novel drugs and therapies and increased healthcare spending across the world. The high prevalence of the disease and participation of key players like Provention Bio, Oramed, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, REMD Biotherapeutics, etc., will influence the type 1 diabetes market dynamics.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, type 1 diabetes emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].



Key Takeaways from the Type 1 Diabetes Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the type 1 diabetes market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Type 1 diabetes may affect anybody at any age, although it impacts children and adolescents the most commonly. Over 1 million children and adolescents under the age of 20 have type 1 diabetes.

Leading type 1 diabetes companies such as Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc, Avotres Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Rise Therapeutics LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Op-T LLC, REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc., BioKier Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Provention Bio, Inc., Zucara Therapeutics Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Imcyse SA, Bayer, Tolerion, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others are developing novel type 1 diabetes drugs that can be available in the type 1 diabetes market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel type 1 diabetes drugs that can be available in the type 1 diabetes market in the coming years. Some key therapies for type 1 diabetes treatment include CELZ-201 Administration, AVT001, CT-868, HAMS-AB, LY3532226, OPT101, REMD-477, BKR-017, Ladarixin, Teplizumab, ZT-01, VX-264, IMCY-0098, Finerenone, TOL-3021, NNC0361-0041, and others.

Type 1 Diabetes Overview

Diabetes is medically categorized into three primary types, with Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes being the main classifications. Type 1 diabetes, often abbreviated as T1D, results from an autoimmune response targeting the insulin-producing β-cells in the pancreas, leading to a significant deficiency in insulin. Although commonly associated with children, Type 1 diabetes can manifest at any age and typically represents around 5-10% of the total diabetic patient population. Recognizable symptoms of Type 1 diabetes encompass excessive thirst, blurred vision, dry mouth, upset stomach, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, increased hunger, and in some severe cases, symptoms like fruity breath odor, abdominal pain, and rapid breathing may occur.

The diagnostic process for confirming Type 1 diabetes involves several tests, including the Glycated Hemoglobin (A1C) test, which indicates an A1C level above 6.5% in two separate tests, Random Blood Sugar test showcasing levels above 200 mg/dL along with diabetes symptoms, and the Fasting Blood Sugar test indicating levels surpassing 126 mg/dL in two separate tests. Once diagnosed, the healthcare provider may conduct blood tests to check for the presence of specific autoantibodies associated with diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes Epidemiology Segmentation

The type 1 diabetes epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current type 1 diabetes patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The type 1 diabetes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Type 1 Diabetes

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type 1 Diabetes

Total Gender-specific Prevalent Diagnosed Cases of Type 1 Diabetes

Total Age-specific Prevalent Diagnosed Cases of Type 1 Diabetes

Treated Cases of Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Market

Individuals diagnosed with type 1 diabetes require a specialized care regimen. This plan, known as a diabetes management strategy, assists in effectively controlling the condition and promoting overall health and vitality. Each person's plan is unique, tailored to their specific health requirements and the recommendations provided by their diabetes healthcare team. The primary objective of this treatment is to maintain blood sugar levels as close to normal as possible to prevent or delay potential complications. Typically, the aim is to maintain pre-meal blood sugar levels between 80 and 130 mg/dL (4.44 to 7.2 mmol/L) throughout the day, with post-meal readings not exceeding 180 mg/dL (10 mmol/L) two hours after eating.

Due to the pancreas's inability to produce insulin in type 1 diabetes, supplementing the body with this crucial hormone becomes essential. Insulin plays a pivotal role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, ensuring they stay within an optimal range—avoiding both high (hyperglycemia) and low (hypoglycemia) levels. To achieve this balance, individuals are advised to administer insulin multiple times a day, including before and after meals. There are various types of insulin available, each with different onset times (how quickly they start working) and durations (how long they remain effective). These types vary in their peak effects, indicating when their impact is most pronounced.

Key Type 1 Diabetes Therapies and Companies

CELZ-201 Administration: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc

AVT001: Avotres Inc.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

HAMS-AB: Rise Therapeutics LLC

LY3532226: Eli Lilly and Company

OPT101: Op-T LLC

REMD-477: REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc.

BKR-017: BioKier Inc.

Ladarixin: Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A

Teplizumab: Provention Bio, Inc.

ZT-01: Zucara Therapeutics Inc.

VX-264: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

IMCY-0098: Imcyse SA

Finerenone: Bayer

TOL-3021: Tolerion, Inc.

NNC0361-0041: Novo Nordisk A/S

Type 1 Diabetes Market Dynamics

The type 1 diabetes market is marked by several dynamic elements that significantly influence its landscape. Technological advancements continue to reshape this market, with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and insulin delivery systems at the forefront. The demand for more convenient, accurate, and user-friendly devices has intensified, leading to a competitive environment with various players striving to innovate and improve these technologies.

Additionally, the type 1 diabetes market is influenced by regulatory changes, healthcare policies, and insurance coverage, impacting the accessibility and affordability of these critical diabetes management solutions. The quest for more personalized, efficient, and integrated systems that offer better glucose control remains a driving force in the type 1 diabetes market's ongoing evolution. Research into advanced therapies, such as beta-cell replacement and immunotherapies, adds another dimension to the market, promising potentially groundbreaking treatments that might reshape how type 1 diabetes is managed in the future.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the type 1 diabetes market. One significant barrier is the high cost associated with innovative diabetes management devices, including continuous glucose monitoring systems and insulin delivery technologies. Affordability and accessibility remain significant challenges for many individuals, limiting their ability to adopt and benefit from the latest advancements. Another barrier involves the interoperability and integration of different technologies. The lack of standardized data sharing and compatibility between various devices and systems can hinder seamless management of diabetes, making it challenging for patients and healthcare providers to gather comprehensive, cohesive data for effective decision-making.

Furthermore, there's a need for increased education and awareness, both among healthcare professionals and patients, regarding the available technologies and their proper usage. Limited awareness about the benefits and functionalities of newer devices might lead to underutilization or improper use, affecting their overall impact on managing type 1 diabetes.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Type 1 Diabetes Companies Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc, Avotres Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Rise Therapeutics LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Op-T LLC, REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc., BioKier Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Provention Bio, Inc., Zucara Therapeutics Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Imcyse SA, Bayer, Tolerion, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others Key Type 1 Diabetes Therapies CELZ-201 Administration, AVT001, CT-868, HAMS-AB, LY3532226, OPT101, REMD-477, BKR-017, Ladarixin, Teplizumab, ZT-01, VX-264, IMCY-0098, Finerenone, TOL-3021, NNC0361-0041, and others

Scope of the Type 1 Diabetes Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Type 1 Diabetes current marketed and emerging therapies

Type 1 Diabetes current marketed and emerging therapies Type 1 Diabetes Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Type 1 Diabetes Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Type 1 Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Type 1 Diabetes Market Key Insights 2. Type 1 Diabetes Market Report Introduction 3. Type 1 Diabetes Market Overview at a Glance 4. Type 1 Diabetes Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Type 1 Diabetes Treatment and Management 7. Type 1 Diabetes Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Type 1 Diabetes Marketed Drugs 10. Type 1 Diabetes Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Type 1 Diabetes Market Analysis 12. Type 1 Diabetes Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

