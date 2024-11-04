Tuya Smart Announces Strategic Partnership with InfraX to Accelerate Smart City Development in the UAE

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, has announced a strategic partnership with InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC)，during GITEX 2024. This partnership combines InfraX's infrastructure expertise with Tuya's innovative smart home technologies to deliver cutting-edge, integrated solutions for modern living.

InfraX Leads the UAE's Economic Diversification Through Smart Transformation

The United Arab Emirates has been actively pursuing economic diversification to reduce its reliance on the oil industry. Dubai, the emirate with the lowest oil reserves in the UAE, is particularly focused on developing non-oil sectors such as the digital economy, re-export trade, and the financial industry.

In advancing its smart city initiatives, Dubai has implemented forward-looking policies, notably the "Dubai 10X Initiative," aimed at accelerating the intelligent development of Dubai's urban infrastructure. InfraX serves as the primary entity responsible for implementing this transformational plan.

As a key IoT service provider driving Dubai's digital economy, InfraX aims to establish Dubai as a model smart city. The company focuses on delivering advanced intelligent services such as solutions, network infrastructure, and managed services, systematically advancing the smart transformation of Dubai's utility and technology sectors.

InfraX has chosen to collaborate with Tuya. Tuya's efficient, stable, and reliable AI and cloud computing capabilities in the smart home and smart city can help Dubai and the UAE build a highly connected and sustainable smart city.

InfraX and Tuya to Build Smart Cities Together

Through this collaboration, Tuya will provide InfraX with seamless and scalable smart home solutions that will accelerate the intelligent transformation of UAE cities and enhance residents' quality of life.

At the hardware level, InfraX will leverage Tuya's rich ecosystem of smart devices to expand its range of smart home products, providing UAE users with broader options for creating connected home environments. On the software front, InfraX will implement Tuya's OEM App solution to achieve unified management and integration of home devices. Through the App, UAE users can view information related to smart products throughout the house and clearly monitor the on/off and operating status of smart devices, effortlessly creating their desired comfortable home environment.

Powered by Tuya's cloud developer platform, InfraX will help UAE users manage home energy consumption while precisely analyzing and optimizing energy usage patterns through intelligent systems. This will significantly reduce household energy consumption and daily operating costs, promoting a sustainable living practices among UAE residents.

Additionally, Tuya will also support InfraX in implementing the private deployment of the smart solution platform. With its dedicated platform, InfraX will be able to implement various value-added functions, including user operation and information analysis, and rapidly develop diverse applications. This will provide differentiated functional support across industries and scenarios, maximizing business value.

"We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with Tuya. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver advanced infrastructure solutions and drive innovation in the smart home sector. By integrating Tuya's leading AI, cloud computing and other smart technologies with our infrastructure expertise, we are set to offer groundbreaking solutions that enhance the quality of life and set new standards in home automation," said Rashid Alahmedi, Chief Operating Officer of InfraX.

"Partnering with InfraX represents a tremendous opportunity to expand the reach of our smart home solutions. We are excited to work together to develop integrated solutions that offer unparalleled convenience, security, and efficiency for smart homes. This MoU signifies our commitment to pushing the envelope of smart home technology and delivering exceptional value to clients," said Alex Yang, Co-Founder, COO and CFO of Tuya Smart.

The collaboration between InfraX and Tuya not only showcases the strong technological innovation capabilities of both parties but also provides significant momentum into the construction of smart cities and the intelligent transformation of Dubai and the wider UAE. Looking ahead, Tuya will continue to work with global developers to provide high-quality smart home solutions that exceed customer expectations, infusing more innovative vitality into the creation of a green and intelligent whole-house market.