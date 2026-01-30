Tuya Smart Powers the Next Wave of AI Toys at Spielwarenmesse 2026

The most impressive feature of the Nebula Plush AI Toy is its real-time LED facial expression feedback based on user emotions. When you're happy or sad, it can respond through changes in its eyes. It not only supports smooth conversation but also features carefully designed tactile feedback, responding to hugs and touches vividly. Combined with storytelling, news broadcasting, and interactive games, it becomes a true AI companion with long-term memory and emotional companionship capabilities.

Walulu

Walulu precisely addresses the demand for personalized companionship. Its AI core can detect up to 19 distinct emotional responses and supports over 60 languages. Moreover, it integrates seamlessly with major AI large language models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Qwen, and Doubao. Users can choose or cultivate a range of personality traits—such as cheerful, quiet, curious, or considerate—to build a personalized, dynamic pet community.

AI Learning Camera

The AI Learning Camera skillfully blends AI vision with education. Its object recognition feature not only identifies objects but also links them to cultural and educational content. For example, when capturing foreign languages, the camera can provide real-time pronunciation and translation. Additionally, its built-in AI filters and image transformation features can turn children's doodles into stunning digital artwork, igniting creativity. Through multimodal AI conversations, it can also become a fun, exploratory companion for children as they discover the world.

In addition, Tuya showcased AI robotic dogs with motion mimicry and emotional interaction capabilities, responding to voice commands and performing a variety of realistic actions. There was also the AI Clock, offering customizable theme scenes and alarm settings that turn every wake-up into a ceremonial experience. These innovative AI products represent the expanding boundaries of intelligent companionship. They demonstrate that the next generation of AI toys is moving beyond single-function toys to offer deeper emotional resonance, more personalized interactive experiences, and seamless integration with real-world scenarios.

Tuya AI Toy Solution: The Foundation Behind Hot-Selling Products

Developing truly intelligent AI toys is no easy task. From hardware design and AI model training to multilingual support and content safety, every step presents a unique challenge. To empower developers, brands, and retailers to create the next generation of AI toys, Tuya Smart introduced its comprehensive AI toy solution at the Spielwarenmesse 2026. The solution spans the entire process—from concept design and hardware/software development to AI personality creation and market launch—dramatically reducing the development and application barriers for AI toys.

Transform Toys to AI Companions

Using Tuya's AI Agent Development Platform, customers can design the personality, memory logic, and behavioral patterns of their toys without having to train underlying models or build complex infrastructure. The platform seamlessly integrates with leading AI models, enabling multi-turn conversations, emotional feedback, and scenario-based memory, effectively transforming static toys into intelligent, responsive companions that can connect more deeply with users.

Flexible AI Toy Development Tailored to Every Client

Tuya offers several development pathways to meet the various needs of brand owners and retailers. Clients can choose from ready-to-market OEM solutions, integrate AI capabilities into existing products through Tuya's AI Modules and AI Boxes while maintaining their original design, or opt for deep customization to craft unique AI toys based on brand IP and cultural stories. Whether it's plush toys, robots, educational tools, or wearable tech, Tuya's AI toy solutions offer the most appropriate options.

Responsible Companionship Designed for Families in the AI Era

Data privacy and content security are critical when it comes to children. Tuya's AI toy solutions are equipped with a parental management app, enabling parents to monitor conversation histories, receive AI-generated behavior summaries, and gain growth insights. Parents can also manage interaction content and screen time, ensuring a responsible and secure AI companionship experience for families.

Enabling Client Success Through Efficient AI Toy Deployment

In the wave of AI toy innovation, Tuya provides developers, brand owners, and retailers with a faster, more cost-effective, and secure path to market. With Tuya's robust AI platform and module support, customers can bypass the complexity of building AI from scratch, reducing the development cycle from concept to mass production by more than 60%. The time to market can be as short as 15 days, enabling a fast track for launching new products.

Cost-wise, Tuya's integrated AI platform minimizes repetitive development and integration costs, leading to a 30% to 50% reduction in overall R&D and implementation expenses. On the security and compliance front, the platform is pre-configured with security frameworks that adhere to global standards like GDPR and CCPA, supporting hardware encryption, data localization, and parental controls to help products enter global markets swiftly.

Additionally, Tuya's AIoT infrastructure spans over 200 countries and regions, offering real-time language support in more than 60 languages and robust cloud management capabilities, enabling efficient global deployment and operations.

As AI continues to evolve, the true value of toys lies not just in their "intelligence" but in how they foster emotional connections and support growth. At the Spielwarenmesse 2026, Tuya's showcase was more than just a presentation—it was a deeper conversation about the future of AI and emotional companionship. Looking ahead, Tuya will continue to partner with global innovators to explore the future of AI toys, creating truly warm companions for the next generation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873403/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873404/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873405/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873406/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873407/5.jpg