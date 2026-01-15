Tuukka Paavola appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Bioretec

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 15 January 2026 at 5:30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd., a pioneer in absorbable orthopedic implants appoints Tuukka Paavola (M.Sc. Industrial Engineering, CFA) as Chief Financial Officer, effective 20 January 2025. In this role, Paavola will report to Chief Executive Officer Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher and will join the company's management team.

Tuukka Paavola brings over 20 years of experience in finance, capital markets, and strategic planning. Previously, he has served as the CFO of Nightingale Health Plc, and in multiple leadership positions at Nordea Bank Plc. Paavola holds a master's degree in industrial engineering and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). In his new role, he will oversee all financial operations, including planning, reporting, and compliance, and will play a key role in shaping the company's long-term financial strategy.

"I am delighted for the opportunity to join Bioretec at this very exciting moment and help the company in continuing its global growth journey", says Paavola.

"We are excited to welcome Tuukka to Bioretec, and we look forward to his leadership and contributions as we continue to advance our mission to become a global leader in absorbable implants focused on healing. Tuukka join us at a pivotal and exciting time in our journey as a company and we look forward to his contributions in realizing our goals", says CEO Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher. "We also want to express our gratitude to Anne-Mari Matikainen, who has served as Interim CFO during the past months and supported us during a critical transition period for the company. Anne-Mari will continue to support the transition process until the February 13, ensuring a smooth handover and continuity in our financial operations."

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

