Inside information: Bioretec Ltd's Board of Directors is assessing a potential rights issue in the near future

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 13 February 2026 at 9.31 a.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec" or the "Company") is assessing a potential rights issue based on the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right (the "Offering") in the near future. The targeted gross proceeds to be raised through the Offering would preliminarily be approximately EUR 15 million.

Bioretec announced its updated strategy and financial targets in a company release on 16 December 2025. The potential Offering would strengthen the Company's capital base and financing resources supporting the execution of the new strategy.

The execution of the potential Offering would be subject to, among other things, a share issue authorisation granted by a general meeting of shareholders of Bioretec and a resolution by the Board of Directors of Bioretec regarding the Offering. The Board of Directors of Bioretec has not made any final decisions concerning the execution of the Offering and emphasizes that the execution of the potential Offering is not yet certain.

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland Branch has been mandated to investigate the structure and terms for a potential Offering.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

