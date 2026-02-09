Bioretec Ltd's financial statements bulletin for January-December 2025 will be published on February 13, 2026

TAMPERE, Finland, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd will publish its financial statements bulletin for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025 on Friday, 13 February 2026 at approximately 9:30 a.m. EET.

The company will arrange a webcast for investors and media on the same day starting at 1:00 p.m. EET. The webcast can be streamed live at https://events.inderes.com/bioretec/2025-results. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later the same day.

During the event, Bioretec's CEO Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher and CFO Tuukka Paavola will review the results of the financial year 2025 and the main events of the year. The event will be held in English.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by native bone, eliminating the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com.

