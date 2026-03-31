TUTTOFOOD 2026 CONNECTS GLOBAL AGRI-FOOD SUPPLIERS WITH JAPAN

The Southern Europe's leading food business platform will connect Italian and international producers with the Japanese growing market

MILAN, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 90 Japanese buyers, representing leading companies in the country's agri-food sector, have been confirmed to attend TUTTOFOOD, Southern Europe's leading food business platform, taking place in Milan from 11 to 14 May 2026. The trade fair will provide a high-level platform to foster business development, offering them an unmissable opportunity to expand their agri-food market by strengthening commercial partnerships with Italian exhibitors.

Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma.

Imports are a dominant component of Japan's agri-food trade. Their value rises from 6,378 billion yen in 2016 to 10,133 billion yen in 2025, marking an overall increase of approximately 59%. This underscores the critical role of international suppliers, including Italy, in meeting Japan's domestic demand for high-quality food and beverage products.

According to a market note from ITA – Italian Trade Agency, Tokyo Office, the Food & Beverage sector in Japan is valued at approximately USD 560 billion (combined retail and food service estimates). Demand for "Made in Italy" products has never been higher in terms of value. With around 60% of consumed food being imported, Japan represents one of the largest markets for foreign food products.

Consumption patterns in Japan are increasingly polarized: while the mid-range segment is contracting, the premium segment continues to expand at an average rate of 5% annually, driven by consumers seeking excellence, authenticity, and strong product narratives. At the same time, the recovery of the HoReCa channel—supported by a rebound in tourism, with over 30 million visitors—has significantly boosted demand for high-quality Italian ingredients, particularly within the fine dining and upscale restaurant segment.

The increase in imports is not driven solely by quantitative needs, but reflects a demand increasingly focused on quality, diversity, and ingredients for international cuisines. In this context, the Japanese market remains structurally open and receptive to foreign agri-food supplies, particularly in higher-value segments, while maintaining a strong focus on premium positioning.

Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma, said: "There is a growing demand in Japan for high-quality Italian products, highlighting Japan's evolution into a strategic, long-term partner while sharing Italy's commitment to quality, traceability, and culinary excellence. TUTTOFOOD represents a critical lever in this context, enabling high-quality business interactions with Italian distributors, retailers, and importers, while also giving insights on consumer behaviour and market trends".

TUTTOFOOD plays a key role as enablers of global business development, by offering a structured environments for direct engagement between producers and qualified buyers and act as a catalyst for innovation and international expansion.

The upcoming edition is expected to feature a strong international footprint, with more than 30% of exhibitors from overseas and an exceptionally rich Buyers Program organized in cooperation with ITA - Italian Trade Agency, bringing together more than 4,000 top national and international professionals. Particular attention will be dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region, in line with its increasing relevance.

In this perspective, Japan and Italy play as strategic partners within a broader framework of mutual value creation. Shared principles—such as product quality, cultural heritage, and reliability—continue to underpin the relationship between Italian producers and Japanese buyers, creating a solid foundation for long-term collaboration and future opportunities.

The strategic ties between the two countries took center stage during a presentation event held at the Italian Embassy in Tokyo, as part of TUTTOFOOD 2026 international roadshow.

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